Vendor Registration Bark-A-Que 2024

Please complete this form if you are interested in participating in Bark-A-Que 2024 as a VENDOR/EXHIBITOR.





Spaces are 10x10 feet. You must supply your own tent, table(s), and chairs.





⭐️ The charge per space is $50.00 for one space, or $75.00 for two spaces. ⭐️





Upon arrival at the event you will be given a space location. You should arrive no earlier than 10:00 am and be completely set up by 11:30 am. You must unload and move your vehicle(s) to the designated parking area prior to set-up. All vendors/exhibitors must offer for sale only items appropriate for a family event; Home for Good Dog Rescue (HFG) reserves the right to request that any vendor/exhibitor remove from sale and/or public display any items that HFG finds inappropriate.





The sale of knives, unlicensed products, streamers, fireworks, sparklers, explosives, or any items deemed illegal under the law is strictly prohibited. HFG reserves the right to ask a vendor/exhibitor to vacate its space if items are found to be unsuitable, and any fees paid to HFG will be forfeited.





Vendor is responsible for collecting all applicable sales taxes. Vendors/exhibitors agree not to sell food,

beverages, or anything edible for human consumption at the event. Food and beverages will be available for

purchase.





-Vendor/Exhibitor agrees to remain open until the end of the event.

-Vendor/Exhibitor must exit their space no later than 5:30 pm on their last day, and such space must be fully cleaned and returned to the exact condition in which the vendor found it upon arrival.





Payments to Home for Good are non-refundable. The event will take place, rain or shine.





HFGDR, its officers, volunteers and Passaic River Park will not be responsible for damage, injury, theft, fire, water, liability, or loss to any person or property, or by reason of the vendors/exhibitor’s participation in the Bark-A-Que event. HFGDR will not cover any vendors/exhibitors under its own insurance policy.