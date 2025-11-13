12th Night VIP Tables

💫VIP Table Package💫
Elevate your experience with our exclusive round tables for four, perfect for groups who want to celebrate in style. Each table includes:
🍹 Dedicated bar wait staff for personalized service
🍴 Access to the VIP Food Tent with delicious options
🛍 A branded paper tote packed with goodies
🍷 A bottle of wine to share
🥂 Four covered wine tumblers to keep your drinks secure
🎉 A commemorative Fiesta medal to mark the occasion
🎭 Show stickers to celebrate your love for the arts.
Reserve your table now and enjoy a premium event experience!
💫VIP Table Package💫
Elevate your experience with our exclusive round tables for four, perfect for groups who want to celebrate in style. Each table includes:
🍹 Dedicated bar wait staff for personalized service
🍴 Access to the VIP Food Tent with delicious options
🛍 A branded paper tote packed with goodies
🍷 A bottle of wine to share
🥂 Four covered wine tumblers to keep your drinks secure
🎉 A commemorative Fiesta medal to mark the occasion
🎭 Show stickers to celebrate your love for the arts.
Reserve your table now and enjoy a premium event experience!
VIP Table Sponsorship (Ovation Society Members ONLY)
$600
💫VIP Table Package💫
Elevate your experience with our exclusive round tables for four, perfect for groups who want to celebrate in style. Each table includes:
🍹 Dedicated bar wait staff for personalized service
🍴 Access to the VIP Food Tent with delicious options
🛍 A branded paper tote packed with goodies
🍷 A bottle of wine to share
🥂 Four covered wine tumblers to keep your drinks secure
🎉 A commemorative Fiesta medal to mark the occasion
🎭 Show stickers to celebrate your love for the arts.
Reserve your table now and enjoy a premium event experience!
💫VIP Table Package💫
Elevate your experience with our exclusive round tables for four, perfect for groups who want to celebrate in style. Each table includes:
🍹 Dedicated bar wait staff for personalized service
🍴 Access to the VIP Food Tent with delicious options
🛍 A branded paper tote packed with goodies
🍷 A bottle of wine to share
🥂 Four covered wine tumblers to keep your drinks secure
🎉 A commemorative Fiesta medal to mark the occasion
🎭 Show stickers to celebrate your love for the arts.
Reserve your table now and enjoy a premium event experience!
Prince's Table Sponsorship (Only ONE per Night!)
$1,500
👑Prince's Table Package👑
Experience the ultimate VIP treatment with the exclusive Prince's Table for six at Romeo + Juliet! This premium option includes:
🍹 Bar and food wait service for your table
🛍 A branded paper tote filled with special keepsakes
🍷 Two bottles of wine to share
🥂 Six covered wine tumblers for your group
🎉 Six Fiesta medals to commemorate the evening
🎭 Six show stickers to celebrate the arts
🚗 Reserved parking for up to three cars
🎤 Onstage recognition during the event
🎭 A backstage meet-and-greet with the cast after the show.
Reserve your Prince's Table now and make it a night to remember!
👑Prince's Table Package👑
Experience the ultimate VIP treatment with the exclusive Prince's Table for six at Romeo + Juliet! This premium option includes:
🍹 Bar and food wait service for your table
🛍 A branded paper tote filled with special keepsakes
🍷 Two bottles of wine to share
🥂 Six covered wine tumblers for your group
🎉 Six Fiesta medals to commemorate the evening
🎭 Six show stickers to celebrate the arts
🚗 Reserved parking for up to three cars
🎤 Onstage recognition during the event
🎭 A backstage meet-and-greet with the cast after the show.
Reserve your Prince's Table now and make it a night to remember!
VIP Table Upgrade — Wine Only
$200
Upgrade your seats to the best seats in the house! Get a table for four and a bottle of wine or bubbles to share with your party.
Upgrade your seats to the best seats in the house! Get a table for four and a bottle of wine or bubbles to share with your party.
Add a donation for San Pedro Playhouse
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!