Memberships

As a STUDENT member, you will enjoy a year of free admission to the museum and Saturday Speaker Sessions (fall-spring), special event pricing, museum, gift shop discounts, pop-up perks, and a subscription to our monthly newsletter with a first look at all the museum happenings!
As a STUDENT member, you will enjoy a year of free admission to the museum and Saturday Speaker Sessions (fall-spring), special event pricing, museum, gift shop discounts, pop-up perks, and a subscription to our monthly newsletter with a first look at all the museum happenings!
Individual
$20
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
As an INDIVIDUAL member, you will enjoy a year of free admission to the museum and Saturday Speaker Sessions (fall-spring), special event pricing, museum, gift shop discounts, pop-up perks, and a subscription to our monthly newsletter with a first look at all the museum happenings!
As an INDIVIDUAL member, you will enjoy a year of free admission to the museum and Saturday Speaker Sessions (fall-spring), special event pricing, museum, gift shop discounts, pop-up perks, and a subscription to our monthly newsletter with a first look at all the museum happenings!
Family/Dual
$50
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
As a FAMILY member, parents and children (18yrs & under) will enjoy a year of free admission to the museum and Saturday Speaker Sessions (fall-spring), special event pricing, museum, gift shop discounts, pop-up perks, and a subscription to our monthly newsletter with a first look at all the museum happenings!
As a FAMILY member, parents and children (18yrs & under) will enjoy a year of free admission to the museum and Saturday Speaker Sessions (fall-spring), special event pricing, museum, gift shop discounts, pop-up perks, and a subscription to our monthly newsletter with a first look at all the museum happenings!
Sponsor
$250
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
As a SPONSOR member, parents and children (18yrs & under) will enjoy a year of free admission to the museum and Saturday Speaker Sessions (fall-spring), special event pricing, museum, gift shop discounts, pop-up perks, four complimentary passes, and a subscription to our monthly newsletter with a first look at all the museum happenings!
As a SPONSOR member, parents and children (18yrs & under) will enjoy a year of free admission to the museum and Saturday Speaker Sessions (fall-spring), special event pricing, museum, gift shop discounts, pop-up perks, four complimentary passes, and a subscription to our monthly newsletter with a first look at all the museum happenings!
Patron
$500
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
As a PATRON member, parents and children (18yrs & under) will enjoy a year of free admission to the museum and Saturday Speaker Sessions (fall-spring), special event pricing, museum, gift shop discounts, pop-up perks, four complimentary passes, free entry into two museum events ($15 below entry free), lunch with the director, and a subscription to our monthly newsletter with a first look at all the museum happenings!
As a PATRON member, parents and children (18yrs & under) will enjoy a year of free admission to the museum and Saturday Speaker Sessions (fall-spring), special event pricing, museum, gift shop discounts, pop-up perks, four complimentary passes, free entry into two museum events ($15 below entry free), lunch with the director, and a subscription to our monthly newsletter with a first look at all the museum happenings!
Champion (Lifetime)
$1,000
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
As a CHAMPION member, you and your immediate family will enjoy lifetime entry to the museum and Saturday Speaker Sessions (fall-spring), special event pricing, museum, gift shop discounts, pop-up perks, six complimentary passes, free entry into two museum events ($15 below entry fee), lunch with the director, name on museum plaque, and a subscription to our monthly newsletter with a first look at all the museum happenings!
As a CHAMPION member, you and your immediate family will enjoy lifetime entry to the museum and Saturday Speaker Sessions (fall-spring), special event pricing, museum, gift shop discounts, pop-up perks, six complimentary passes, free entry into two museum events ($15 below entry fee), lunch with the director, name on museum plaque, and a subscription to our monthly newsletter with a first look at all the museum happenings!