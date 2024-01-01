Gophers, Birds and Deer, Oh My! Spring Vertebrate IPM

Integrated pest management, or IPM, is a process you can use to solve pest problems in your garden while minimizing risks to people and the environment. Early spring is a time to focus on the most active vertebrate pests - gophers, birds and deer - who can do significant damage in a short period of time.





Join UC Master Gardeners Delise Weir and Trink Praxel to learn how IPM strategies can be used to control these specific pests. We will cover the basic steps of IPM which help you identify the pest and its impact, learn various control options available, and find the least toxic approach that will work.





This class will include classroom time and hands-on activity to find gopher runs and set gopher traps. Since a portion of the class will be outside, a hat, sunscreen and layered clothing are advised.