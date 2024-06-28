Believe Beyond Ability 9th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

This sponsorship includes signage at the golf tournament including one at the hole with your logo and the face a person we Believe Beyond Ability has served.
Deluxe Hole Sponsorship (includes 4-some)
$1,000
The Deluxe foursome includes
Breakfast
Lunch
8 Mulligans
80 Raffle Tickets
Bracelet which gives free access to all games holes (including hole-in-one)
Deluxe Foursome
$700
The Deluxe foursome includes
Breakfast
Lunch
Golf for 4
8 Mulligans
80 Raffle Tickets
Bracelet which gives free access to all games holes (including hole-in-one)
Standard Foursome
$500
The Standard foursome includes
Breakfast
Lunch
Golf for 4
Deluxe Single Golfer
$175
The Deluxe Single includes
Breakfast
Lunch
2 Mulligans
20 Raffle Tickets
Bracelet which gives free access to all games holes (including hole-in-one)
Standard Single Golfer
$125
The Standard Single Golfer includes
Breakfast
Lunch
Golf
