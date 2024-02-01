2024 BCPS Inspiring Hope Gala

Guests requesting to sit together are encouraged to select a sponsorship opportunity.
Friend of BCPS | Individual Ticket & Donation SOLD OUT!
$250
$150 Ticket + $100.00 Donation. Thank you for your donation!
Individual guest admission ticket
Open seating on a first come first serve basis to the event.
Acknowledgement/recognition on the BCPS and Education Foundation websites – www.educationfoundationbcps.org
Recognition in event program. Visual recognition during the event (Approximately 250 attendees)
Champions of Hope | Table of 10 | SOLD OUT!
$2,500
Preferred seating for ten guests. (With Champion of Hope signage)
Attend a VIP breakfast/lunch with the Superintendent
Welcoming video remarks to be played during the program
Prominent logo placement on printed materials including event signage, event program and looped video presentation.
Half page recognition in event program
Recognition in media advisory, press release leading up to and on the day of the event
Recognition on the BCPS website and the Education Foundation web site with direct link to your website, including logo and through social media. (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn)
Audio OR Visual recognition during the event. (Approximately 250 attendees)
Heroes of Hope | Table of 10 SOLD OUT!
$5,000
Premier seating for ten guests’ total: eight guests at one table plus two guests at one of the Superintendent’s tables. (With Heroes of Hope signage)
Reserved parking available for 10 dignitaries and Sponsors
Attend a VIP breakfast/lunch with the Superintendent
Welcoming video remarks to be played during the program
Prominent logo placement on printed materials including event signage, event program and looped video presentation.
Full page recognition in event program.
Recognition in media advisory, press release leading up to and on the day of the event
Recognition on the BCPS website and the Education Foundation website with direct link to your website, including logo and through social media. (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn)
Audio and visual recognition during the event. (Approximately 250 attendees)
