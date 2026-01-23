AEBL 2026 Player Registration (EYBL + Jr. EYBL)

Partial Payment Option





Make partial payments of $150 (however often as you would like) toward your season fees. Total must be paid in full by February 15th, 2026 to receive the $1200 Early Bird rate (8 payments of $150), or by March 1st for the $1350 Standard rate (9 payments of $150). (Zeffy may prompt for a donation — select “Other Amount” and enter $0.00 to keep your total at $150.)