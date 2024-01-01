Gulf Coast Chapter of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
dashboard:common.confirm
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSite
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.and
donationForm:userAgreement.termOfService
donationForm:userAgreement.apply
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.end
Dessert Sponsor
Dessert Sponsor - $500
Logo included in all event communications – Including social media.
Acknowledgement at the event
Signage placed at the dessert table.
2 complimentary dinners
common:freeFormsBy