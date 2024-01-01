Gulf Coast Chapter of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions
Dessert Sponsor

Dessert Sponsor - $500  

  • Logo included in all event communications – Including social media.  
  • Acknowledgement at the event  
  • Signage placed at the dessert table.  
  • 2 complimentary dinners   
