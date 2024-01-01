Indy Dance Festival 2024

Join us for the 2nd annual Indy Dance Festival featuring a weekend full of masterclasses, panel discussions, and two evenings of performances!





A weekend of masterclasses, lecture panels, and performances geared toward dancers and dance fans alike.





Masterclasses are open open to all dancers ages 13+ (unless specified in the class description) and will taught by nationally recognized instructors who are experts in their field. Take the chance to step out of your comfort zone and try a dance style you've never experienced before!





Panel discussions and community classes are FREE and open to the public, however you must register your attendance.





Each day will close with a performance at Butler's Schrott Center for the Arts, featuring the best of Indy's local professional dance groups - tickets available at the Schrott box office (without fees) or via Ticketmaster HERE.





Masterclass participants will receive a special discount code for use at either of the performances! If you purchase a discounted Day Pass we will be in touch to confirm which classes you wish to attend.





Come dance with us and join the movement!