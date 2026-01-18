AED Foundation Lights of Hope: A Gatsby Affair Fundraiser

✨ You’re invited to Lights of Hope: A Gatsby Affair—a dazzling Great Gatsby–themed fundraising event.





Step into a night of music, raffles, refreshing drinks, and nonstop fun, all wrapped in vintage glamour and purpose. This isn’t just a party—it’s an unforgettable evening where every laugh, every dance, and every registration helps make a real difference.





Let’s dress up, celebrate, and shine together! 🌟