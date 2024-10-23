Sara Mahmoud | AICI Midwest Basketball Practice

As you know, the registration for basketball practice closed last week, and it was made clear multiple times that this deadline was crucial. Unfortunately, a few of you still have not completed the registration form, delaying our ability to move forward. Jerseys were supposed to be ordered by now, but everything has been pushed back because of the late submissions. I’m reopening registration one last time with a separate form specifically for those registering late. Please understand that this impacts the entire team, and we need everyone on board on time to ensure things run smoothly. Fill out the form immediately if you still want to be part of the team. This form will automatically lock on 10/17/2024 at 11:59 PM and will NOT be reopened again. Failure to do so will result in being cut from the roster.

