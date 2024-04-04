Radical Life 4th Annual Golf Tournament Raffle

This cosmetic basket includes Bath and Body Works "At the Beach" scented body cream, fragrance mist, body wash, conditioner, and shampoo, a free haircut with Shawna Short at The Salon Suites at the Preston, and a $30 gift certificate to Spa Royal. The price value is $140.
This bundle includes a beautiful arrangement from Paula's Creation, an 18" Sterling Silver paperclip chain from Kari's Diamonds, and a $15 gift card to Maurices. The price value is $160.
Emporia Main Street Bundle
$5
This Emporia Main Street bundle includes a $20 gift card to Emporia Main Street (good at various businesses in Emporia), a $25 gift certificate to Amanda's Bakery & Cafe, and a $40 gift certificate to Brown's Shoe Fit Co. The price value is $85.
Car Care Bundle #1
$5
This car care bundle includes a free oil change at KansasLand Tire and Service, and a $25 gift card to Mr. G's (the hole punch indicates that the gift card can only be used one time). The price value is $98.
Fitness Bundle
$5
This fitness bundle includes a free 3 month membership to E:24/7 fitness and a $20 gift certificate to Sports Connection. The price value is $110.
Midas Touch Luxury Day Pass
$5
This luxury day pass is good on any sun, spray, or spa services. Some things to note about this certificate: it is not redeemable for cash, it is non-transferable, resale is prohibited, cannot be replaced due to being lost/stolen/destroyed/used without permission, and cannot be combined with any other vouchers or used with other promos. The price value is $300.
Car Care Bundle #2
$5
This bundle includes a $25 gift card to Mr. G's (the hole punch indicates that the gift card can only be used one time), and a Quick Lane certificate (good for 1 free lube, oil, and filter change, vehicle check-up, and tire rotation). The price value is $95.
Emporia Spartans Bundle
$5
This comes with an Adult XS Emporia Spartans sweatshirt and a Youth Medium Emporia Spartans t-shirt. The price value is $85.
Disc Golf Bundle
$5
This comes with a Dynamic Discs backpack, 6 discs, and more! The price value is $150.
Milwaukee Bundle
$5
This bundle includes a Milwaukee tool bag, Milwaukee rechargeable 500 lumens flashlight with magnet, Milwaukee 8 piece screwdriver set, and 3 pairs of HexArmor work gloves (sizes 9, 10, and 11). The price value is $200.
Birthday Party Bundle
$5
This bundle includes a Minecraft piñata made by Bailey Betts at Betts Bakes & More and a $50 certificate to Felts Photos. The price value is $95.
10 Foot Lifetime Tamarack Angler Fishing Kayak
$5
This is a Lifetime Tamarack Angler 10 foot fishing kayak. The price value is $468.
Handcrafted Items by Krystolbol's Creations
$5
This bundle includes a hand painted vase, cutting board, coffee scoop, soft cheese knife, table runner, and games. The price value is $111.
Enjoy Boutique Bundle
$5
This box contains a medium sized Kansas City baseball t-shirt, Kansas City baseball koozie, cashews, almonds, sunflower seeds, and a coupon for a free box from The Enjoy Boutique. The price value is $100.
Arbonne Bundle
$5
This bundle comes with an Arbonne tote bag, Honeydew Melon EnergyFizz Ginseng Fizz Sticks, Elderflower Mint CleanTox Herbal Detox Tea, AgeWell Refreshing Toning Mist, and AgeWell Collagen Nurturing Serum. The price value is $100.
Welcome Sign and Spa/Salon Coupons
$5
This package includes a welcome door sign, $30 gift card to Spa Royal, and one free haircut with Kathy at Salon Mirage. The price value is $110.
Coffee Bundle #1
$5
Included in this bundle is a Starbucks coffee tumbler, Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast coffee beans, a $20 gift certificate to Gravel City Roasters, a dozen delicious homemade cinnamon rolls (not pictured - made 100% from scratch, by Carolyn Banister), and Granada Coffee Red Rocks Blend (not pictured). The price value is $90.
Coffee Bundle #2
$5
Included in this bundle is a Starbucks water bottle, Starbucks coffee tumbler, Guatemala Antigua Medium Roast coffee beans, a dozen delicious homemade cinnamon rolls (not pictured - made 100% from scratch, by Carolyn Banister), and $5 gift card to Gravel City Roasters. The price value is $85.
VIZIO V-Series 65" Smart TV
$5
TV type: VIZIO V-Series 65" Class (64.5" Diag.) 4K HDR Smart TV | V655-J09. It is brand new and in the box! Price value is $569.
JBL Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker
$5
Black JBL FLIP 6 Waterproof Portable Speaker Bundle with gSport Carbon Fiber Case. Price value is $110.
$450 Gift Certificate to PXG
$5
This gift certificate can be used to purchase any item in store. PXG in Overland Park agreed to discount their brand new 0311 Black Ops driver to $450 so the winner of this gift certificate can buy this item (regular cost is $599.99). This discount is only at the Overland Park location.
Olpe Bundle
$5
This bundle is all things Olpe! It includes...
- A black fleece blanket with an Olpe Eagles logo
- A green beanie with an OHS logo
- A medium black t-shirt with a white and green logo on the front and white, green, and gold logo on the back
- An extra large black t-shirt with a gold logo on the front
- A $50 Wigz gift certificate
- A $30 gift certificate to Olpe Chicken House
The price value is $175.
One Dozen Homemade Cinnamon Rolls by Carolyn Banister
$5
Try these infamous, delicious cinnamon rolls made by Carolyn Banister! These cinnamons rolls were made 100% from scratch (and with lots of love and joy).
Car Bundle #1
$5
This bundle includes a $25 gift card to Mr. G's (the hole punch indicates that the gift card can only be used one time) and a free oil change at Gene's Quick Lube, a Corky license plate, and 2 Corky car coasters. The price value is $130.
Car Bundle #2
$5
This bundle includes a $25 gift card to Mr. G's (the hole punch indicates that the gift card can only be used one time), sunglasses from Brady Optical, and a free oil change at Gene's Quick Lube. The price value is $150.
