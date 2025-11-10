AEF Gala 2026 - The Branded Ball

• Special recognition in Gala program
• Reserved dinner seating for 2 guests at the Gala
• Special recognition in Gala program
• Reserved dinner seating for 4 guests at the Gala
• No recognition
• Reserved dinner seating for 10 guests (1 table)
• Special recognition in all Gala materials
• Reserved dinner seating for 10 guests (1 table) with business name or logo on table at the Gala
*Special recognition in all Gala materials Link to corporate website on www.SupportArgyleISD.org
*AEF will feature your business on social media one time before event *Premium dinner seating for 10 guests (1 table) with business name or logo on table at the Gala
*Listed as the “official dessert sponsor” and company logo will be branded on the dessert and/or dessert station
*Special recognition in all Gala materials
*Link to corporate website on www.SupportArgyleISD.org
*AEF will feature your business on social media one time before event Premium dinner seating for 10 guests (1 table) with business name or logo on table at the Gala
*Additional branding opportunities include signage on tables and/or surrounding areas.
*Special recognition in all Gala materials
*Link to corporate website on www.SupportArgyleISD.org
*AEF will feature your business on social media one time before event Premium dinner seating for 10 guests (1 table) with business name or logo on table at the Gala
*Additional branding opportunities include opportunity to provide a snack for guests departure.
*Special recognition in all Gala materials
*Link to corporate website on www.SupportArgyleISD.org
*AEF will feature your business on social media one time before event Premium dinner seating for 10 guests (1 table) with business name or logo on table at the Gala
*Additional branding opportunities included on signage at the photo area and donor may add business name or logo to pictures as offered by photobooth owner
*Special recognition in all Gala materials
*Link to corporate website on www.SupportArgyleISD.org
*AEF will feature your business on social media one time before the event *Premium dinner seating for 10 guests (1 table) with business name or logo on table at the Gala
*Additional branding opportunities included on signage at the registration area and donor may provide welcome gift with business name or logo
*Special recognition in all Gala materials
*Link to corporate website on www.SupportArgyleISD.org
*AEF will feature your business on social media one time before the event *Premium dinner seating for 10 guests (1 table) with business name or logo on table at the Gala
*Additional branding opportunities included on signage around the stage area
*Special recognition in all Gala materials
*Link to corporate website on https://www.supportargyleisd.org
*AEF will feature your business on social media two times before the event
*Street Sign naming rights at one AISD campus for the 2025 - 2026 school year Premium dinner seating for 10 guests (1 table) with business name or logo on table at the Gala
*Additional branding opportunities included on signage at the ballroom entrance and donor may provide business name or logo on food menu.
*Special recognition in all Gala materials
*Link to corporate website on www.SupportArgyleISD.org
*Premium dinner seating for 10 guests (1 table) with business name or logo on table at the Gala
*Street Sign naming rights at one AISD campus for the 2025- 2026 school year *AEF will feature your business on social media two times before the event * Additional branding opportunities included on signage at the front bar area at the event and donor may provide cups for the Specialty Cocktail with business name or logo
*Special recognition in all Gala materials. Link to corporate website on www.SupportArgyleISD.org
*Priority dinner seating for 10 guests (1 table) with business name or logo on table at the Gala Room at sponsoring hotel for the night of the Gala
*Street Sign naming rights at one AISD campus for the 2025-2026 school year *AEF will feature your business on social media three times before the event
*Additional branding opportunities included on bid paddles, silent auction platform, and signage at the silent auction area at the event
*Special recognition in all Gala materials
* Link to corporate website on www.SupportArgyleISD.org
*Premium dinner seating for 10 guests (1 table) with business name or logo on table at the Gala
*Street Sign naming rights at one AISD campus for the 2025- 2026 school year *AEF will feature your business on social media two times before the event * Additional branding opportunities included on signage at the valet area and donor may provide departure gift, koozies, or other promo items with business name or logo to be left in each car after the event
* Listing as Presenting Sponsor with logo and/or listing prominently displayed on all printed materials (invitations, programs, media kits, adverts) signage and website
*Link to corporate website on https://www.supportargyleisd.org
*A special press release announcing relationship
*Opportunity to distribute approved product to guests at event
*Special recognition at all AEF events through June 30, 2026
*Priority dinner seating for 20 guests (2 tables) with business name or logo on each table at the Gala
*Street sign naming rights at one AISD campus for the 2025-2026 school year *AEF will feature your business on social media three times before the event
*Invitation to presentation of Argyle Education Foundation’s yearly gift to the AISD School Board in the Fall of 2026
*Three tickets for the Liquor & Wine Pull *Five tickets for the Heads or Tails contest
*Additional benefits, as requested and must be approved by the Board of Directors
