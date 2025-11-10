AEF Gala 2026 - The Branded Ball

* Listing as Presenting Sponsor with logo and/or listing prominently displayed on all printed materials (invitations, programs, media kits, adverts) signage and website

*Link to corporate website on https://www.supportargyleisd.org

*A special press release announcing relationship

*Opportunity to distribute approved product to guests at event

*Special recognition at all AEF events through June 30, 2026

*Priority dinner seating for 20 guests (2 tables) with business name or logo on each table at the Gala

*Street sign naming rights at one AISD campus for the 2025-2026 school year *AEF will feature your business on social media three times before the event

*Invitation to presentation of Argyle Education Foundation’s yearly gift to the AISD School Board in the Fall of 2026

*Three tickets for the Liquor & Wine Pull *Five tickets for the Heads or Tails contest

*Additional benefits, as requested and must be approved by the Board of Directors