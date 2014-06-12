Adult Creativity Jump-Start (Spring)

Adult Creativity Jump-Start - Instructed by Ryan Abb

Fridays from 6-7 pm - Art Room 9 - Ages 18+





For adults who want to be immersed in comics and artistic practices, this class will catch you up and offer prompts to simplify advanced ideas. We’ll explore magnetic compositions, character design, sci-fi settings that can stand alone as pictures or be developed as stories. The class will also cover some collage techniques and art history.





Needed Supplies:

Please provide an unlined notebook (minimum 5x8”), set of thin colored markers (brushtip recommended), graphite pencils, sharp scissors/Exacto knife, and a uniball pen (black) in micro or fine.

(If getting supplies will be a difficulty, please reach out to CSMA in advance of your class.)





Classes are on Fridays from 4/12-6/14.





***Mark your calendars***

Thurs, May 30 at 5 pm - CSMA Students in the Ithaca Festival Parade (5pm line-up)

Fri, June 28 - Exhibit Opportunities at the CSMA Showcase (Time TBA)