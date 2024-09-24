Veterans United 2024

192 College Park Rd

Ladson, SC 29456

$60
Early Set Up is 10 am. Vendor must provide their own 10x12 tent, tables, and chairs. Proceeds support PTSD & MST Awareness!
Car, Truck, Bike, Jeep Registration
$30
Early Registration is 11 am. Vendor must provide their own 10x12 tent, tables, and chairs. Proceeds support PTSD & MST Awareness!
SPONSOR - PLATINUM $500
$500
SPONSOR - PLATINUM $500 PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP of $500 Includes: *1 Car Registration Ticket AND Vendor Booth *Be Judge - help us pick the winners Award presentation opportunity *DJ Shout out with Company Name & Mission STMT *Sponsorship Recognition on Social Media with links to your socials *Link as a sponsor on our website to your website (backlink) *Photo Opportunity with the Vixens at the event *SWAG Materials *Business Logo on Event Flyer PLEASE SEND BUSINESS LOGO, SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS & MISSION STATEMENT ASAP to: [email protected]
SPONSOR - GOLD $250
$250
SPONSOR - GOLD $250 GOLD SPONSORSHIP of $250 Includes: *1 Car Registration Ticket AND Vendor Booth *DJ Shout out with Company Name & Mission STMT *Sponsorship Recognition on Social Media *Business LOGO on Event Flyer *2 Votes for Best Of SHOW PLEASE SEND BUSINESS LOGO, SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS & MISSION STATEMENT ASAP to: [email protected]
SPONSOR - SILVER $100
$100
SPONSOR - SILVER $100 SILVER SPONSORSHIP of $100 Includes: *1 Car Registration Ticket AND Vendor Booth *DJ Shout out with Company Name & Mission STMT *Sponsorship Recognition on Social Media PLEASE SEND BUSINESS LOGO, SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS & MISSION STATEMENT ASAP to: [email protected]

