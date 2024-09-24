Veterans United 2024

Early Set Up is 10 am.
Vendor must provide their own 10x12 tent, tables, and chairs.
Proceeds support PTSD & MST Awareness!
Car, Truck, Bike, Jeep Registration
$30
Early Registration is 11 am.
Vendor must provide their own 10x12 tent, tables, and chairs.
Proceeds support PTSD & MST Awareness!
SPONSOR - PLATINUM $500
$500
SPONSOR - PLATINUM $500
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP of $500 Includes:
*1 Car Registration Ticket AND Vendor Booth
*Be Judge - help us pick the winners Award presentation opportunity
*DJ Shout out with Company Name & Mission STMT
*Sponsorship Recognition on Social Media with links to your socials
*Link as a sponsor on our website to your website (backlink)
*Photo Opportunity with the Vixens at the event
*SWAG Materials
*Business Logo on Event Flyer
PLEASE SEND BUSINESS LOGO, SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS & MISSION STATEMENT ASAP to: [email protected]
SPONSOR - GOLD $250
$250
SPONSOR - GOLD $250
GOLD SPONSORSHIP of $250 Includes:
*1 Car Registration Ticket AND Vendor Booth
*DJ Shout out with Company Name & Mission STMT
*Sponsorship Recognition on Social Media
*Business LOGO on Event Flyer
*2 Votes for Best Of SHOW
PLEASE SEND BUSINESS LOGO, SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS & MISSION STATEMENT ASAP to: [email protected]
SPONSOR - SILVER $100
$100
SPONSOR - SILVER $100
SILVER SPONSORSHIP of $100 Includes:
*1 Car Registration Ticket AND Vendor Booth
*DJ Shout out with Company Name & Mission STMT
*Sponsorship Recognition on Social Media
PLEASE SEND BUSINESS LOGO, SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS & MISSION STATEMENT ASAP to: [email protected]
