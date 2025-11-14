Aero Cygnet Association's Airplane Sponsorship Auction

Hosted by
There is a "Buy Now" premier sponsorship opportunity. The first bid of $15,000 wins the cowling sponsorship immediately and industry exclusivity advertising on the plane.
But the minimum bidding starts at $2,000 and as the winning sponsor of the engine/cowling you will have your name and logo prominently displayed on the left and right side of the engine compartment as "POWERED BY (COMPANY)". The premier cowling winning bid over $10,000 receives exclusivity for your industry. Example: if the winning bid of $11,000 is from Red Bull Energy Drinks, then Red Bull would be the only energy drink sponsor on the airplane for 2026. Winning bid sponsors not only receive visibility on the airplane, but also on the trailer used to transport the aircraft to events, fairs, schools, airshows, the EAA, Sun n Fun, Zenith Aircraft homecoming event. Additionally, major sponsors can arrange to have the airplane, mobile class room, flight simulator and trailer displayed at a local business site. * Special note, if the "Buy Now" bid is from an engine manufacturer or parts supplier that want to provide an in-kind donation of a suitable engine valued at over $15,000 we will accept the first offer can close the bidding of the engine/cowling sponsorship!
There is a "Buy Now" right wing section sponsorship opportunity. The first bid of $10,000 wins the right wing sponsorship immediately and industry exclusivity advertising on the plane. But the minimum bid starts at just $1,000 for the right wing. As the winning sponsor of the right wing Aircraft section you will have your name and logo prominently displayed on right tip of the wing and on the top of the wing. The winning bid over $5,000 receives exclusivity for your industry on the airplane. Example: if the winning bid of $6,000 is from Flying Eyes, then they would be the exclusive eye wear sponsor of Aero Cygnet. Winning bid sponsors not only receive visibility on the airplane, but also on the trailer used to transport the aircraft to events, fairs, schools, airshows, the EAA, Sun n Fun, Zenith Aircraft homecoming event, ect. Additionally, major sponsors can arrange to have the airplane, mobile class room, flight simulator and trailer displayed at a local business site.
There is a "Buy Now" left wing section sponsorship opportunity. The first bid of $10,000 wins the right wing sponsorship immediately and industry exclusivity advertising on the plane. But the minimum bid starts at just $1,000 for the left wing. As the winning sponsor of the left wing Aircraft section you will have your name and logo prominently displayed on left tip of the wing and on the top of the wing. The winning bid over $5,000 receives exclusivity for your industry on the airplane. Example: if the winning bid of $6,000 is from Barnstormers, then they would be the aircraft selling site sponsor of Aero Cygnet. Winning bid sponsors not only receive visibility on the airplane, but also on the trailer used to transport the aircraft to events, fairs, schools, airshows, the EAA, Sun n Fun, Zenith Aircraft homecoming event. Additionally, major sponsors can arrange to have the airplane, mobile class room, flight simulator and trailer displayed at a local business site.
The Platinum right side tail sponsorship has already been secured by Summit Fight Training and is the exclusive CFI fight training sponsor. The left tail sponsorship is still available. As the winning sponsor of the left tail you will have your name and logo prominently displayed on the left side of the rudder. The winning bid over $5,000 receives exclusivity for your industry. Example: if the winning bid of $5,000 is from the Bass Pro Shop, then they would be the exclusive outdoor sporting goods store sponsor. Winning bid sponsors not only receive visibility on the airplane, but also on the trailer used to transport the aircraft to events, fairs, schools, airshows, the EAA, Sun n Fun, Zenith Aircraft homecoming event. Additionally, major sponsors can arrange to have the airplane, mobile class room, flight simulator and trailer displayed at a local business site. There is a "Buy Now" wing section sponsorship opportunity. The first $5,000 bid wins the left side tail.
As the winning sponsor of the landing gear will have your name and logo prominently displayed on the wheel pants or gear struts of the Zenith 750 Cruzer. The bidding is similar to that of the cowling as your name will be displayed on the gear on both sides of the plane
The winning bid over $7,500 receives exclusivity for your industry. Example: if the winning bid of $8,000 is from the Big O Tires, then they would be the exclusive tire sponsor. Winning bid sponsors not only receive visibility on the airplane, but also on the trailer used to transport the aircraft to events, fairs, schools, airshows, the EAA, Sun n Fun, Zenith Aircraft homecoming event. Additionally, major sponsors can arrange to have the airplane, mobile class room, flight simulator and trailer displayed at a local business site. There is a "Buy Now" sponsorship opportunity. The first bid of $12,000 wins the landing gear sponsorship immediately and all bidding for the landing gear sponsorship will be closed.
The winning bid for the the right side fuselage sponsorship will have their logo displayed just behind the rear side window of the airplane. The winning bid over $5,000 recieves exclusivity for your industry. Example: if the winning bid of $5,500 is from BOSE, then they would be the exclusing aviation comunications sponsor. Winning bid sponsors not only receive visability on the airplane, but also on the trailer used to transport the aircraft to events, fairs, schools, airshows, the EAA, Sun n Fun, Zenith Aircraft homecomming event. Additionally, major sponsors can arrange to have the airplane, moblle class room, flight simulator and trailer displayed at a local business site. There is a "Buy Now" sponsorship opportunity. The first bid of $10,000 wins the rights side fuselage sponsorship immediately and all bidding for the right side fuselage sponsorship will be closed.
The winning bid for the the left side fuselage sponsorship will have their logo displayed just behind the rear left side window of the airplane. The winning bid over $5,000 receives exclusivity for your industry. Example: if the winning bid of $5,500 is from Shell Oil, then they would be the exclusive aviation gas and oil sponsor. Winning bid sponsors not only receive visibility on the airplane, but also on the trailer used to transport the aircraft to events, fairs, schools, airshows, the EAA, Sun n Fun, Zenith Aircraft homecoming event. Additionally, major sponsors can arrange to have the airplane, mobile class room, flight simulator and trailer displayed at a local business site. There is a "Buy Now" sponsorship opportunity. The first bid of $10,000 wins the left side fuselage sponsorship immediately and all bidding for the left side fuselage sponsorship will be closed.
The winning bid for cockpit/instrument sponsorship will have their logo displayed in the cockpit cabin and on the instrument panel so it is visible in all our training and youtube videos. The winning bid over $5,000 receives exclusivity for your industry. Example: if the winning bid of $5,500 is from Garmin, then they would be the exclusive avionics sponsor. Winning bid sponsors not only receive visibility on the airplane, but also on the trailer used to transport the aircraft to events, fairs, schools, airshows, the EAA, Sun n Fun, Zenith Aircraft homecoming event. Additionally, major sponsors can arrange to have the airplane, mobile class room, flight simulator and trailer displayed at a local business site. There is a "Buy Now" sponsorship opportunity. The first bid of $12,000 wins the rights to cabin sponsorship immediately and all bidding for the cabin and instrument panel sponsorship will be closed. Note: special arrangements can be made for in kind donation of instruments/radio/ADSB-out equipment to satisfy the "Buy Now" bid of $12,000 in product. Contact EX , Wayne Dehn directly at 970-286-5665 to make and in-kind product bid.
