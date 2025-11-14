Aero Cygnet Association's Airplane Sponsorship Auction

There is a "Buy Now" premier sponsorship opportunity. The first bid of $15,000 wins the cowling sponsorship immediately and industry exclusivity advertising on the plane.

But the minimum bidding starts at $2,000 and as the winning sponsor of the engine/cowling you will have your name and logo prominently displayed on the left and right side of the engine compartment as "POWERED BY (COMPANY)". The premier cowling winning bid over $10,000 receives exclusivity for your industry. Example: if the winning bid of $11,000 is from Red Bull Energy Drinks, then Red Bull would be the only energy drink sponsor on the airplane for 2026. Winning bid sponsors not only receive visibility on the airplane, but also on the trailer used to transport the aircraft to events, fairs, schools, airshows, the EAA, Sun n Fun, Zenith Aircraft homecoming event. Additionally, major sponsors can arrange to have the airplane, mobile class room, flight simulator and trailer displayed at a local business site. * Special note, if the "Buy Now" bid is from an engine manufacturer or parts supplier that want to provide an in-kind donation of a suitable engine valued at over $15,000 we will accept the first offer can close the bidding of the engine/cowling sponsorship!