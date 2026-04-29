AES Carolinas PEAK Summit

About this event
Boone, NC 28608, USA
Vendor Registration
If you are planning on parking on campus Thursday and/or Friday, order one of these to get parking passes from the university. If on campus both days, please put a quantity of 2 for each vehicle.
Parking for Vendors Only. If you are planning on parking on campus Thursday and/or Friday, order one of these to get parking passes from the university. If on campus both days, please put a quantity of 2 for each vehicle. This is to ensure you get a parking pass for your vehicles, AES Carolinas will pay the cost of this.
This is the conference pass for AES Members.
Learn how to build your own (AND TAKE IT HOME!) Fender Style 5F1 Champ tube guitar amplifier with Port City Amps.
This is an Add On for a Full Weekend Conference Pass.
Please Note- this ticket has a set 5 part schedule schedule for 10am-630pm Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday. *NEEDS A MINIMUM OF 4 ATTENDEES*
Build your own Mic Booster Kit (AND TAKE IT HOME!) with Rick Earl.
This is an Add On for a Full Weekend Conference Pass.
Please Note- this ticket has a set schedule for Friday from 10am-6pm, although persons with experience soldering may only need session from 2pm until 6pm.
* those engineers with a personal soldering equipment are encouraged to bring their own units and supplies *
AES Carolinas Chapter T-Shirt with the AES Carolinas Logo in Navy Blue
$
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