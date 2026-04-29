AES Carolinas

Hosted by

AES Carolinas

About this event

AES Carolinas PEAK Summit

813 Rivers St

Boone, NC 28608, USA

Vendor
Free

Vendor Registration

On Campus Parking (Attendees)
$5

If you are planning on parking on campus Thursday and/or Friday, order one of these to get parking passes from the university. If on campus both days, please put a quantity of 2 for each vehicle.

On Campus Parking (Vendor Only)
Free

Parking for Vendors Only. If you are planning on parking on campus Thursday and/or Friday, order one of these to get parking passes from the university. If on campus both days, please put a quantity of 2 for each vehicle. This is to ensure you get a parking pass for your vehicles, AES Carolinas will pay the cost of this.

AES Member All Conference Pass
$75

This is the conference pass for AES Members.

Non-Member All Conference Pass
$125

For any non-AES Members. You can always join AES at https://aes.org/aes-membership-overview/

AES Member Single Day Pass (Friday)
$40
AES Member Single Day Pass (Saturday)
$40
Non-Member Single Day Pass (Friday)
$70
Non-Member Single Day Pass (Saturday)
$70
Add On: Amp Building Class with Port City Amps
$1,750

Learn how to build your own (AND TAKE IT HOME!) Fender Style 5F1 Champ tube guitar amplifier with Port City Amps.
This is an Add On for a Full Weekend Conference Pass.
Please Note- this ticket has a set 5 part schedule schedule for 10am-630pm Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday. *NEEDS A MINIMUM OF 4 ATTENDEES*

Add On: Build your own Mic Booster Kit with Rick Earl
$85

Build your own Mic Booster Kit (AND TAKE IT HOME!) with Rick Earl.
This is an Add On for a Full Weekend Conference Pass.
Please Note- this ticket has a set schedule for Friday from 10am-6pm, although persons with experience soldering may only need session from 2pm until 6pm.

* those engineers with a personal soldering equipment are encouraged to bring their own units and supplies *

Add On: AES Carolinas Chapter T-Shirt
$25

AES Carolinas Chapter T-Shirt with the AES Carolinas Logo in Navy Blue

Add a donation for AES Carolinas

$

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