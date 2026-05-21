Audio Engineering Society NY Section

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Audio Engineering Society NY Section

About this event

AES NY Section presets: Spatial Composition: The New Frontier  at Dolby 88

1350 6th Ave ste 2400

New York, NY 10019, USA

Free Admission, PLEASE DONT HOLD A SPOT IF YOU CANT BE THERE
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. In person attendees will be eligible to be in the raffle of Immersive Master Pro at end of event. please consider making a donation to the AES NY section.

Additional Seats
Free

Additional seats added

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. In person attendees will be eligible to be in the raffle of Immersive Master Pro at end of event. please consider making a donation to the AES NY section.

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