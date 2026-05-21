AES NY Section presets: Spatial Composition: The New Frontier  at Dolby 88

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. In person attendees will be eligible to be in the raffle of Immersive Master Pro at end of event. please consider making a donation to the AES NY section.
Additional seats added
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. In person attendees will be eligible to be in the raffle of Immersive Master Pro at end of event. please consider making a donation to the AES NY section.
$
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