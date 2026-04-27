AES PTO's Sponsorship Opportunities 2026-2027

Offered by
About this shop
A fun-filled event where students get to play with friends, parents can socialize, and all can catch up from summer vacation and enjoy some frozen treats! This is a family friendly event that we just started last year and was very well attended!
Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event. Sponsor is also invited to set up a table/booth at the event. Sponsor's name will appear as a small logo on the back of the 2026-2027 school year t-shirt which all students and staff receive and are encouraged to wear on spirit Wednesdays throughout the year.
The Carnival is a fun-filled, family-friendly event featuring games, inflatables, prizes, snacks, and entertainment. This year we will be doing the carnival in the fall to celebrate the start of a great school year! It's an exciting way to celebrate the school community, raise funds, and enjoy quality time together. Carnival attendance is open to anyone in the community!
Sponsor’s name will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event. Sponsors are also invited to set up a table/booth at the event. Sponsor's name will appear as a large logo on the back of the 2026-2027 school year t-shirt which all students and staff receive and are encouraged to wear on spirit Wednesdays throughout the year.
**This sponsorship opportunity is also available as a co-sponsorship. If you would prefer to be a co-sponsor please select that item instead of this one.**
The Carnival is a fun-filled, family-friendly event featuring games, inflatables, prizes, snacks, and entertainment. This year we will be doing the carnival in the fall to celebrate the start of a great school year! It's an exciting way to celebrate the school community, raise funds, and enjoy quality time together. Carnival attendance is open to anyone in the community!
Sponsor’s name will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event. Sponsors are also invited to set up a table/booth at the event. Sponsor's name will appear as a medium logo on the back of the 2026-2027 school year t-shirt which all students and staff receive and are encouraged to wear on spirit Wednesdays throughout the year.
**This sponsorship opportunity is also available as a single sponsorship. If you would prefer to be a single sponsor please select that item instead of this one.**
Arrowhead Craft Show is an exciting showcase where local artisans, students, and community members sell items such as artwork, jewelry, crafts, and gifts. The Craft Show welcomes anyone from the community and is a perfect opportunity to support local creativity and discover unique treasures!
Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event. Sponsor is also invited to set up a table/booth at the event. Sponsor's name will appear as a medium logo on the back of the 2026-2027 school year t-shirt which all students and staff receive and are encouraged to wear on spirit Wednesdays throughout the year.
The author visit is an engaging event where students meet a visiting author, hear stories about their writing journey, ask questions, and gain inspiration. This is an enriching experience that encourages students to explore reading and writing. Over the past few years some of the Authors Arrowhead has hosted are: Jason Tharp, Victoria Jamieson, and Bruce Hale. In addition to the author visit students have the opportunity to purchase the authors books and receive a signed copy!
Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event. Each student will receive a commemorative bookmark which will include the sponsor. Sponsor's name will appear as a large logo on the back of the 2026-2027 school year t-shirt which all students and staff receive and are encouraged to wear on spirit Wednesdays throughout the year.
**This sponsorship opportunity is also available as a co-sponsorship. If you would prefer to be a co-sponsor please select that item instead of this one.**
The author visit is an engaging event where students meet a visiting author, hear stories about their writing journey, ask questions, and gain inspiration. This is an enriching experience that encourages students to explore reading and writing. Over the past few years some of the Authors Arrowhead has hosted are: Jason Tharp, Victoria Jamieson, and Bruce Hale. In addition to the author visit students have the opportunity to purchase the authors books and receive a signed copy!
Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event. Each student will receive a commemorative bookmark which will include the sponsor. Sponsor's name will appear as a medium logo on the back of the 2026-2027 school year t-shirt which all students and staff receive and are encouraged to wear on spirit Wednesdays throughout the year.
**This sponsorship opportunity is also available as a single sponsorship. If you would prefer to be a single sponsor please select that item instead of this one.**
Field Day is an energetic day filled with outdoor games, sports, and team-building activities designed to promote physical fitness, teamwork, and school spirit. This is a favorite event of students and teachers with lots of parent volunteers that get students active, engaged, and having fun!
Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event. Sponsor's name will appear as a medium logo on the back of the 2026-2027 school year t-shirt which all students and staff receive and are encouraged to wear on spirit Wednesdays throughout the year.
The book fair is an engaging event allowing students and families to browse and purchase books at school. The book fair encourages literacy, introduces new books and authors, and supports school library resources. The book fair will be held in the winter this year and will include a Saturday for shopping (which was a huge hit last year!).
Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event, and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event. Each purchase will also include a themed bookmark with the sponsor's logo. Sponsor's name will appear as a small logo on the back of the 2026-2027 school year t-shirt which all students and staff receive and are encouraged to wear on spirit Wednesdays throughout the year.
The Zoo Assembly is an interactive educational assembly where students (and a few lucky families) meet and learn about animals from Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. This exciting presentation enhances students' understanding of wildlife, ecosystems, and conservation.
Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event. Sponsor's name will appear as a small logo on the back of the 2026-2027 school year t-shirt which all students and staff receive and are encouraged to wear on spirit Wednesdays throughout the year.
Trunk or Treat is a fun-filled night where students and their families come to AES to Trunk-or- Treat. AES Staff and Families decorate the trunks to make it a great night kids will remember! This is a family favorite and very well attended.
Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event. Sponsor is also invited to set up a trunk or booth at the event. PTO will provide paper bags with sponsor's name to each family attending, unless sponsor would like to provide custom bags. Sponsor's name will appear as a medium logo on the back of the 2026-2027 school year t-shirt which all students and staff receive and are encouraged to wear on spirit Wednesdays throughout the year.
One School, One Book is a special reading initiative where all students, families, and staff read the same book at the same time, promoting literacy, community connection, and shared discussion through school-wide activities and events. Throughout the reading of the book, Arrowhead supports extended thinking of the book within the classroom setting. Each family receives a copy of the book, purchased by AES PTO. If you sponsor this event, each book will include a sticker with your business logo. At the conclusion of this book, AES hosts a One School, One Book gathering at Arrowhead.
Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event, as well as a sticker inside each book, and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event. Sponsor is also invited to set up a table/booth at the event. Sponsor's name will appear as a large logo on the back of the 2026-2027 school year t-shirt which all students and staff receive and are encouraged to wear on spirit Wednesdays throughout the year.
**This sponsorship opportunity is also available as a co-sponsorship. If you would prefer to be a co-sponsor please select that item instead of this one.**
One School, One Book is a special reading initiative where all students, families, and staff read the same book at the same time, promoting literacy, community connection, and shared discussion through school-wide activities and events. Throughout the reading of the book, Arrowhead supports extended thinking of the book within the classroom setting. Each family receives a copy of the book, purchased by AES PTO. If you sponsor this event, each book will include a sticker with your business logo. At the conclusion of this book, AES hosts a One School, One Book gathering at Arrowhead.
Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event, as well as a sticker inside each book, and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event. Sponsor is also invited to set up a table/booth at the event. Sponsor's name will appear as a medium logo on the back of the 2026-2027 school year t-shirt which all students and staff receive and are encouraged to wear on spirit Wednesdays throughout the year.
**This sponsorship opportunity is also available as a single sponsorship. If you would prefer to be a single sponsor please select that item instead of this one.**
Donuts with Grown Ups will take place in the spring at AES this year. It is a welcoming social event (over 2 mornings) inviting students to bring parents, guardians, or other special adults to school for a morning of donuts, coffee, and quality time. It fosters school-family relationships and community building.
Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event. Sponsor is also invited to set up a table/booth at the event. Sponsor's name will appear as a medium logo on the back of the 2026-2027 school year t-shirt which all students and staff receive and are encouraged to wear on spirit Wednesdays throughout the year.
Throughout the year PTO celebrates staff birthdays by providing a little treat bag for their special day. Bags are assembled by parent volunteers quarterly.
Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the assembly events. Sponsor may provide promotional material to be included in each birthday bag.
Throughout the year AES celebrates students, staff, and holidays, such as Diwali, by creating beautiful welcoming artwork (done by families, students, and staff) along our pathways. Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event.
Throughout the year AES celebrates students, staff, and holidays, such as Diwali, by creating beautiful welcoming artwork (done by families, students, and staff) along our pathways. Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event.
Each November we celebrate our Veterans with a special presentation and breakfast for all students and their family members who have served.
Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event.
This is a great opportunity to help AES give back to our own families affected by food insecurity. Before winter break PTO hosts a food drive collecting non-perishable items that are then distributed to our families in need. To supplement these donated non perishable items, we also provide each family with some refrigerator staples purchased with PTO funds.
Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the food drive and during the food drive. Sponsor's name will appear as a small logo on the back of the 2026-2027 school year t-shirt which all students and staff receive and are encouraged to wear on spirit Wednesdays throughout the year.
Last year we held a morning of wellness for our parents, grandparents, and staff and it was a great experience! Help us give our grown ups a chance to do something good for their body and minds while creating a great sense of community!
Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event. Sponsor is also invited to set up a table/booth at the event. There are two sponsorship opportunities available for two separate events.
This past year Arrowhead families came together to assemble over 700 PBJ, bag up over 1,000 cookies, and write some encouraging notes to those in need. If you're looking for a feel good sponsorship, look no further!
Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event. Sponsor is also invited to set up a table/booth at the event. There are two sponsorship opportunities available for two separate events.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!