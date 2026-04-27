AES PTO's Sponsorship Opportunities 2026-2027

A fun-filled event where students get to play with friends, parents can socialize, and all can catch up from summer vacation and enjoy some frozen treats! This is a family friendly event that we just started last year and was very well attended!





Sponsor will be displayed on all social media and marketing leading up to the event and signage displayed throughout the entirety of the event. Sponsor is also invited to set up a table/booth at the event. Sponsor's name will appear as a small logo on the back of the 2026-2027 school year t-shirt which all students and staff receive and are encouraged to wear on spirit Wednesdays throughout the year.