The All-american Experience Showcase Inc

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The All-american Experience Showcase Inc

About this event

AEX Flag All-American Bowl Tournament Athlete Registration

Charlotte

NC, USA

Bowl Initial Investment- Book Your Own Stay
$299

Deadline: August 1, 2026

Initial Investment for AEX All-American Bowl Week

*Hotel not included

Early Registration - Book Your Own Stay
$499
Available until Jul 1

Deadline: July 1, 2026

Early Registration Includes full participation in Bowl Week, official uniform, practice gear, leadership programming, media coverage, and game participation.

*Hotel Not Included *Hotel Not Included

Pay In Full - Book Your Own Stay
$699

Includes full participation in Bowl Week, official uniform, practice gear, leadership programming, media coverage, and game participation.

*Hotel Not Included

Remaining Bowl Balance- Book Your Own Stay
$399

Deadline: October 15, 2026

The Remaining Balance After Initial Investment has been paid

Full Bowl Payment with Hotel
$1,699

Deadline: October 15, 2026

This is the Full Bowl Payment with Hotel Stay Included - Will Be Booked Through AEX

*Parents/Gurdian Must Check In with Athletes

Remaining Balance with Hotel Stay
$1,400

Deadline: October 15, 2026

The Remaining Balance After Initial Investment has been paid - With Hotel Stay.

*This can be broken up into payments

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