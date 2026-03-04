AEX Flag All-American Bowl Tournament Athlete Registration

About this event
Deadline: August 1, 2026
Initial Investment for AEX All-American Bowl Week
*Hotel not included
Deadline: July 1, 2026
Early Registration Includes full participation in Bowl Week, official uniform, practice gear, leadership programming, media coverage, and game participation.
*Hotel Not Included *Hotel Not Included
Includes full participation in Bowl Week, official uniform, practice gear, leadership programming, media coverage, and game participation.
*Hotel Not Included
Deadline: October 15, 2026
The Remaining Balance After Initial Investment has been paid
Deadline: October 15, 2026
This is the Full Bowl Payment with Hotel Stay Included - Will Be Booked Through AEX
*Parents/Gurdian Must Check In with Athletes
Deadline: October 15, 2026
The Remaining Balance After Initial Investment has been paid - With Hotel Stay.
*This can be broken up into payments
$
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