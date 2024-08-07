eventClosed

2024 Little Dribblers Basketball Camp

5000 N Ballard Rd

Appleton, WI 54913, USA

Appleton North Little Dribblers Camp
$20
September 28 and October 12 9:00 - 10:00 AM Appleton North High School Gym Led by the Appleton North Boys & Girls High School Basketball Teams. Designed to develop fundamental basketball skills, while having fun and developing a passion for the game. All drills/skills taught and practiced will be age-appropriate.

