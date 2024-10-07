LVC Spring 2025 Membership Dues

This grants you full participation for Spring 2025.
Sustaining Member
$100
This level of support covers your individual Spring 2025 costs.
$55 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Sustaining Member in the program book.
Sustaining Member Plus
$150
This level of support covers your Spring 2025 costs plus half of the costs of an additional singer.
$105 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Sustaining Plus Member in the program book.
Growing Member
$200
This level of support covers the Spring 2025 costs for yourself plus another singer.
$155 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Growing Member in the program book.
Music Deposit - NEW MEMBERS
$25
If you are a new member or a returning member who lost your music (or never paid your music deposit), you may add this to your membership.
