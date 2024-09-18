ACTING WORKSHOP - FALL SESSION 2024 - SINGLE CLASSES

For those who can’t sign up for the entire session, you can “pay as you go” for those sessions you are available for $30 each class. The full Acting Class / Scene Study with Deborah Burke is $240 for the 8-week session. Classes are: Tuesdays from 5:15 - 6:45 PM. Starts Tuesday, Sept. 24th through Nov. 12th, 2024. (ALSO NOTE: Classes run 5:15 - 6:45. But if you can only arrive by 5:30 or so, that's fine... we'll fit that into the schedule. Just let me know!)

For those who can’t sign up for the entire session, you can “pay as you go” for those sessions you are available for $30 each class. The full Acting Class / Scene Study with Deborah Burke is $240 for the 8-week session. Classes are: Tuesdays from 5:15 - 6:45 PM. Starts Tuesday, Sept. 24th through Nov. 12th, 2024. (ALSO NOTE: Classes run 5:15 - 6:45. But if you can only arrive by 5:30 or so, that's fine... we'll fit that into the schedule. Just let me know!)

seeMoreDetailsMobile