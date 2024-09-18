ACTING WORKSHOP - FALL SESSION 2024 - SINGLE CLASSES

POWERHOUSE THEATRE IN WAVENY PARK - 679 South Ave

New Canaan, CT 06840, USA

ACTING workshop - single date
$30
For those who can’t sign up for the entire session, you can “pay as you go” for those sessions you are available for $30 each class. The full Acting Class / Scene Study with Deborah Burke is $240 for the 8-week session. Classes are: Tuesdays from 5:15 - 6:45 PM. Starts Tuesday, Sept. 24th through Nov. 12th, 2024. (ALSO NOTE: Classes run 5:15 - 6:45. But if you can only arrive by 5:30 or so, that's fine... we'll fit that into the schedule. Just let me know!)
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing