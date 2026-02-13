NYC AAZK Okapi Silent Auction

About this event
Starting bid
Small approximately 2 inch okapi figure made out of clay
Starting bid
Ceramic painted disk
Starting bid
Okapi frame from Zoorasia in Japan
Starting bid
approximately 7 inches tall, 7 inches long wooden figure
Starting bid
Approximately 8 x 11 inches ceramic tile
Starting bid
approximately 2 x 3 inches
Starting bid
approximately 2 x 2 inches
Starting bid
12 assorted vintage souvenir photos from Frankfurt Zoo
Starting bid
Approximately 2 x 2 inch metal okapi figure
Starting bid
Vintage postcard from the Ituri
Starting bid
1974 Antwerp Zoo English edition of annual Zoology and Pathology Booklet
Starting bid
1977 Antwerp Zoo English edition of annual Zoology and Pathology Booklet
Starting bid
1978 Antwerp Zoo English edition of annual Zoology and Pathology Booklet
Starting bid
Zoorasia (Japan) foldable Okapi craft
Starting bid
approximately 6x9 inch poster from Copenhagen Zoo
Starting bid
approximately 11x 8 inches
Starting bid
approximately 8 x 11 inches
Starting bid
Approximately 8 x 11 inches
Starting bid
Two Dallas Zoo okapi patches
Starting bid
One patch, patch will be offered to the three top bidders
Starting bid
Three okapi pins
Starting bid
Metal okapi clip
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
The Bronx Zoo had the first okapis to be exhibited in North America, which arrived in 1937! In front of the Antelope House
Starting bid
2 x 1 inch paper cut out
Starting bid
approximately 7 x 3 inches. Okapi printed on top of dictionary page
Starting bid
Three decorative beads
Starting bid
Bronx Zoo Okapi Vintage Postcard
Starting bid
1981 Decorative Okapi Envelope with protective sleeve
Starting bid
approximately 3 x 2 inches
Starting bid
Approximately 16 x 10 inches hand painted okapi mother and calf
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!