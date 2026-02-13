NYC AAZK Okapi Silent Auction

New York City American Association of Zoo Keepers

Okapi Figure item
$5

Starting bid

Small approximately 2 inch okapi figure made out of clay

Okapi Painted Disk item
$10

Starting bid

Ceramic painted disk

Okapi Photo Frame item
$5

Starting bid

Okapi frame from Zoorasia in Japan

Okapi Wooden Figure item
$20

Starting bid

approximately 7 inches tall, 7 inches long wooden figure

Okapi Tile item
$15

Starting bid

Approximately 8 x 11 inches ceramic tile

Okapi Figure item
$5

Starting bid

approximately 2 x 3 inches

Okapi Ceramic Figurine item
$15

Starting bid

approximately 2 x 2 inches

Vintage Frankfurt Zoo Souvenir Photos item
$15

Starting bid

12 assorted vintage souvenir photos from Frankfurt Zoo

Metal Okapi Figure item
$20

Starting bid

Approximately 2 x 2 inch metal okapi figure

Vintage Okapi Postcard item
$10

Starting bid

Vintage postcard from the Ituri

1974 Zoo Antwerp Zoology & Pathology Books item
$25

Starting bid

1974 Antwerp Zoo English edition of annual Zoology and Pathology Booklet

1977 Zoo Antwerp Zoology & Pathology Books item
$25

Starting bid

1977 Antwerp Zoo English edition of annual Zoology and Pathology Booklet

1978 Antwerp Zoo Zoology & Pathology Booklet item
$1

Starting bid

1978 Antwerp Zoo English edition of annual Zoology and Pathology Booklet

Foldable Okapi Craft item
$10

Starting bid

Zoorasia (Japan) foldable Okapi craft

Copenhagen Zoo Mini Poster item
$20

Starting bid

approximately 6x9 inch poster from Copenhagen Zoo

Framed Okapi Art item
$25

Starting bid

approximately 11x 8 inches

Framed Okapi Photo Portrait item
$25

Starting bid

approximately 8 x 11 inches

Framed Okapi Drawing item
$25

Starting bid

Approximately 8 x 11 inches

Dallas Zoo Patches item
$5

Starting bid

Two Dallas Zoo okapi patches

(1) New York Zoological Society Okapi Patch item
$20

Starting bid

One patch, patch will be offered to the three top bidders

Okapi Pins item
$15

Starting bid

Three okapi pins

Okapi Clip item
$10

Starting bid

Metal okapi clip

Zoological Society of Paris Postcard item
$10

Starting bid

Basel Zoo Okapi Postcard item
$10

Starting bid

Laminated Stamp Bookmark item
$5

Starting bid

Bronx Zoo Antelope House item
$20

Starting bid

The Bronx Zoo had the first okapis to be exhibited in North America, which arrived in 1937! In front of the Antelope House

Zoo de Paris Paper Cutout item
$5

Starting bid

2 x 1 inch paper cut out

Okapi Dictionary Art Piece item
$10

Starting bid

approximately 7 x 3 inches. Okapi printed on top of dictionary page

Decorative African motifs beads item
$5

Starting bid

Three decorative beads

New York Zoological Park Okapi Postcard item
$15

Starting bid

Bronx Zoo Okapi Vintage Postcard

Okapi Decorative Envelope item
$10

Starting bid

1981 Decorative Okapi Envelope with protective sleeve

Schleich Okapi Model item
$10

Starting bid

approximately 3 x 2 inches

Framed Okapi Painting item
$30

Starting bid

Approximately 16 x 10 inches hand painted okapi mother and calf

