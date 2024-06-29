Applebee's Flapjack Fundraiser for DCH

We, at Gateway Optimist Club support the kids at Denver Children’s Home with this fundraiser. Traumatized, abused, and neglected kids receive restorative hope and health at DCH through an array of therapeutic, educational, and community-based services. DCH offers prevention, intervention, and treatment programs for these troubled children and their families. Breakfast, which is only $10 per plate, includes pancakes, syrup, butter, scrambled eggs, sausage, and your choice of orange juice, coffee, or water.