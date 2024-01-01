Logo
Troop Trip - Camp Turrell Extreme Sports

144 Galligan Rd, Cuddebackville, NY 12729, USA

Northern New Jersey Council's premier Scouts BSA off season program Extreme Sports Weekend will be held at Camp Turrell from May 17 to 19. The weekend will feature zip-lining,canoing, kayaking, archery, rifle, shotgun, rappelling, mountain biking, fishing, hatchet throwing,and more. 

Meals included are the famous Friday Night Cracker Barrel, Saturday Breakfast,Lunch, and Dinner,and Sunday Breakfast.


This adventure is normally $75 per person. All scouts who participated and helped in our Egg My Yard campaign will get $35 OFF! 


To learn more about Camp Turrell, CLICK HERE.

