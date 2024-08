St. Paul's is once again selling their ever popular Chicken BBQ on Saturday, May 4th. The dinner will include Chicken, roll, boiled salt potatoes and coleslaw. Online ticket sales will be available through Saturday, April 21st.





Why not stay for a while and partake in one of the best basket raffles in town! More than 100 baskets, gift cards and lottery baskets will be raffled off. Drawing will take place at 2:15pm.





ALL ONLINE ORDERS MUST BE PICKED UP BY 1 P.M ON MAY 4TH!