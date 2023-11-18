Knights of Columbus - Chief Justice Kane Fourth Degree Assembly 848
Membership Dues 2024
Regular Membership
$20
Honorary Membership
$10
Honorary Membership - At least 65 years of age with 25 years of continuous service as a Fourth Degree member.
