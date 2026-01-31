Cook County Crime Stoppers Annual Award Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
Table of 10 near the front of the venue
Congratulations on your award. Thank you for all you do!
I am honored to attend and witness my loved one being recognized.
Includes 2 tables of 10 for your guests; 1 table of 10 for award recipients; Ad Page in event program, and Podium Recognition.
Includes 1 table of 10 for your guests; 1 table of 10 for award recipients; Ad Page in event program, and Podium Recognition
Please accept this donation for the event that honors our hero's.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!