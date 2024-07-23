2024 AEF Skeet Shoot Sponsorship and Registration

Mulligans $20 each. 1 purchase is 3 mulligans per person.
Mulligans are non-transferrable.
Mulligans $20 each. 1 purchase is 3 mulligans per person.
Mulligans are non-transferrable.
Flurry- $40
$40
groupTicketCaption
Flurry is $40 for a team of 2 players. You can shoot as many flurry rounds as you want. The winning team will receive $5 per flurry. (Example: If there are 30 flurries bought, the winning team takes $150). If there is a tie, the winning teams split the pot.
Flurry is $40 for a team of 2 players. You can shoot as many flurry rounds as you want. The winning team will receive $5 per flurry. (Example: If there are 30 flurries bought, the winning team takes $150). If there is a tie, the winning teams split the pot.
Gun Card Deck Raffle- $20
$20
We will raffle a Tri-Star Setter shotgun by selling a deck of cards per gun at $20 per card. You can buy as many cards as you’d like. Winner will need to contact Weber’s personnel to take possession of shotgun.
We will raffle a Tri-Star Setter shotgun by selling a deck of cards per gun at $20 per card. You can buy as many cards as you’d like. Winner will need to contact Weber’s personnel to take possession of shotgun.
Team Registration-$500 (BILL ME)
free
groupTicketCaption
4 man team
4 man team
Team Registration-$500 (PAY NOW)
$500
groupTicketCaption
4 man team
4 man team
Individual Registration-$125 (BILL ME)
free
One Individual Registration
One Individual Registration
Individual Registration-$125 (PAY NOW)
$125
One Individual Registration
One Individual Registration
Station "Hive" sign-$500 (PAY NOW)
$500
1 shooter
Station "Hive" sign
1 shooter
Station "Hive" sign
Station "Hive" sign-$500 (BILL ME)
free
1 shooter
Station "Hive" sign
1 shooter
Station "Hive" sign
Drone Bee Sponsorship-$1250 (PAY NOW)
$1,250
groupTicketCaption
(1) 4-man team
Logo on event banner
Station "Hive" sign
Event and media recognition
(1) 4-man team
Logo on event banner
Station "Hive" sign
Event and media recognition
Drone Bee Sponsorship-$1250 (BILL ME)
free
groupTicketCaption
(1) 4-man team
Logo on event banner
Station "Hive" sign
Event and media recognition
(1) 4-man team
Logo on event banner
Station "Hive" sign
Event and media recognition
Worker Bee Sponsorship-$2500 (PAY NOW)
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
(2) 4-man teams
Logo on event banner
Station "Hive" sign
Event and media recognition
(2) 4-man teams
Logo on event banner
Station "Hive" sign
Event and media recognition
Worker Bee Sponsorship-$2500 (BILL ME)
free
groupTicketCaption
(2) 4-man teams
Logo on event banner
Station "Hive" sign
Event and media recognition
(2) 4-man teams
Logo on event banner
Station "Hive" sign
Event and media recognition
Queen Bee Sponsorship-$4000 (BILL ME)
free
groupTicketCaption
(2) 4-man teams,
Acknowledgement as presenting major sponsor on all media,
Prominent event recognition and sign placement,
Logo on event banner,
Station "Hive" sign,
Event and media recognition
(2) 4-man teams,
Acknowledgement as presenting major sponsor on all media,
Prominent event recognition and sign placement,
Logo on event banner,
Station "Hive" sign,
Event and media recognition