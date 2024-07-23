eventClosed

2024 AEF Skeet Shoot Sponsorship and Registration

14757 I-35

Troy, TX 76579, USA

Mulligan- $20
$20
Mulligans $20 each. 1 purchase is 3 mulligans per person. Mulligans are non-transferrable.
Flurry- $40
$40
Flurry is $40 for a team of 2 players. You can shoot as many flurry rounds as you want. The winning team will receive $5 per flurry. (Example: If there are 30 flurries bought, the winning team takes $150). If there is a tie, the winning teams split the pot.
Gun Card Deck Raffle- $20
$20
We will raffle a Tri-Star Setter shotgun by selling a deck of cards per gun at $20 per card. You can buy as many cards as you’d like. Winner will need to contact Weber’s personnel to take possession of shotgun.
Team Registration-$500 (BILL ME)
free
4 man team
Team Registration-$500 (PAY NOW)
$500
4 man team
Individual Registration-$125 (BILL ME)
free
One Individual Registration
Individual Registration-$125 (PAY NOW)
$125
One Individual Registration
Station "Hive" sign-$500 (PAY NOW)
$500
1 shooter Station "Hive" sign
Station "Hive" sign-$500 (BILL ME)
free
1 shooter Station "Hive" sign
Drone Bee Sponsorship-$1250 (PAY NOW)
$1,250
(1) 4-man team Logo on event banner Station "Hive" sign Event and media recognition
Drone Bee Sponsorship-$1250 (BILL ME)
free
(1) 4-man team Logo on event banner Station "Hive" sign Event and media recognition
Worker Bee Sponsorship-$2500 (PAY NOW)
$2,500
(2) 4-man teams Logo on event banner Station "Hive" sign Event and media recognition
Worker Bee Sponsorship-$2500 (BILL ME)
free
(2) 4-man teams Logo on event banner Station "Hive" sign Event and media recognition
Queen Bee Sponsorship-$4000 (BILL ME)
free
(2) 4-man teams, Acknowledgement as presenting major sponsor on all media, Prominent event recognition and sign placement, Logo on event banner, Station "Hive" sign, Event and media recognition
Drink Sponsor-$750 (BILL ME)
free
1 shooter Station "Hive" sign

