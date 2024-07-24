form_archived

Powerful Divas 10th Anniversary - "You Can Do This!"

16111 Livingston Rd

Accokeek, MD 20607, USA

$10 off for celebrating 10 years- Regular Price $60
$50
Help us celebrate our 10th year assisting cancer organizations and cancer survivors in our community. This year we decided to take $10 off the original price of $60. Doors open at 12:30pm. NOTE: UPON PAYMENT, IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO PAY THE FEES, PLEASE SELECT THE DOWN ARROW "^" SHOWN, GO TO OTHER AND PUT IN ZERO "0.00" FOR FEES. PAYING FEES IS OPTIONAL. If you prefer not to make a donation, Powerful Divas will contribute to the Zeffy platform on the organization behalf.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing