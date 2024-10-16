2025 Loop Patron - Collector

Weekend Collector item
Weekend Collector
$350
Loop (Weekend) Collectors receive: - 2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction - Access to private Patron Hospitality at Blue Moon Cafe (includes dinner on Friday evening, breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday and an open private bar) at the Festival (2ppl). - 2 Patron ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist - Name listing on Festival Program and signage - $125 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
Friday Collector item
Friday Collector
$150
FRIDAY - Loop Collectors receive: - 2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction - Access to private Patron Hospitality at Blue Moon Cafe (includes dinner on Friday evening and a private open bar) at the Festival (2ppl). - 2 Patron ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist - Designated downtown Festival parking - Name listing on Festival Program and signage - $50 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
Saturday Collector item
Saturday Collector
$300
Saturday Loop Collectors receive: - 2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction - Access to private Patron Hospitality at Blue Moon Cafe (includes breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturday and a private open bar) at the Festival (2ppl). - 2 Patron ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist - Name listing on Festival Program and signage - $100 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
