2025 Loop Patron - Collector

Loop (Weekend) Collectors receive:
- 2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction
- Access to private Patron Hospitality at Blue Moon Cafe (includes dinner on Friday evening, breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday and an open private bar) at the Festival (2ppl).
- 2 Patron ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist
- Name listing on Festival Program and signage
- $125 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
Friday Collector
$150
FRIDAY - Loop Collectors receive:
- 2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction
- Access to private Patron Hospitality at Blue Moon Cafe (includes dinner on Friday evening and a private open bar) at the Festival (2ppl).
- 2 Patron ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist
- Designated downtown Festival parking
- Name listing on Festival Program and signage
- $50 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
Saturday Collector
$300
Saturday Loop Collectors receive:
- 2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction
- Access to private Patron Hospitality at Blue Moon Cafe (includes breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturday and a private open bar) at the Festival (2ppl).
- 2 Patron ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist
- Name listing on Festival Program and signage
- $100 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
