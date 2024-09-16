52nd Annual NYPALC Gala & Awards Ceremony

NYPALC Gala Presenting Sponsor -- 1 VIP Table for 12 Dinner Tickets & Priority Seating Placement -- Gold Page Centerfold Ad in the Program Journal -- Logo Placement on Press Announcement & Social Media Branding Leading up to the Event and During the Event -- Co-branded step and repeat

NYPALC Gala Presenting Sponsor -- 1 VIP Table for 12 Dinner Tickets & Priority Seating Placement -- Gold Page Centerfold Ad in the Program Journal -- Logo Placement on Press Announcement & Social Media Branding Leading up to the Event and During the Event -- Co-branded step and repeat

seeMoreDetailsMobile