52nd Annual NYPALC Gala & Awards Ceremony

Child ticket under 6 years old who requires their own seat
Child ticket under 6 years old who requires their own seat
Bronze Committee
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
2 Dinner Tickets & Preferred Seating Placement -- Full Page Color Ad -- Logo Placement on Press Announcement & Social Media Branding Leading up to the Event and During the Event
2 Dinner Tickets & Preferred Seating Placement -- Full Page Color Ad -- Logo Placement on Press Announcement & Social Media Branding Leading up to the Event and During the Event
Silver Circle
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
1 Table for 5 Dinner Tickets & Priority Seating Placement -- Silver Page Ad in the Program Journal -- Logo Placement on Press Announcement & Social Media Branding Leading up to the Event and During the Event
1 Table for 5 Dinner Tickets & Priority Seating Placement -- Silver Page Ad in the Program Journal -- Logo Placement on Press Announcement & Social Media Branding Leading up to the Event and During the Event
Gold Society
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
1 VIP Table for 10 Dinner Tickets & Priority Seating Placement
-- Gold Page Ad in the Program Journal -- Logo Placement on Press Announcement & Social Media Branding Leading up to the Event and During the Event -- Scholarship Ceremony Presenting Sponsor
1 VIP Table for 10 Dinner Tickets & Priority Seating Placement
-- Gold Page Ad in the Program Journal -- Logo Placement on Press Announcement & Social Media Branding Leading up to the Event and During the Event -- Scholarship Ceremony Presenting Sponsor
Diamond Sponsor
$10,000
groupTicketCaption
NYPALC Gala Presenting Sponsor -- 1 VIP Table for 12 Dinner Tickets & Priority Seating Placement -- Gold Page Centerfold Ad in the Program Journal -- Logo Placement on Press Announcement & Social Media Branding Leading up to the Event and During the Event -- Co-branded step and repeat
NYPALC Gala Presenting Sponsor -- 1 VIP Table for 12 Dinner Tickets & Priority Seating Placement -- Gold Page Centerfold Ad in the Program Journal -- Logo Placement on Press Announcement & Social Media Branding Leading up to the Event and During the Event -- Co-branded step and repeat