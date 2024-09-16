52nd Annual NYPALC Gala & Awards Ceremony

1216 Portion Rd

Farmingville, NY 11738

General admission
$150
1 Adult Ticket
Child Ticket (6 years old to 12 years old)
$75
1 Child Ticket (Ages 6 to 12)
Under 6 years old Ticket
free
Child ticket under 6 years old who requires their own seat
Bronze Committee
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
2 Dinner Tickets & Preferred Seating Placement -- Full Page Color Ad -- Logo Placement on Press Announcement & Social Media Branding Leading up to the Event and During the Event
Silver Circle
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
1 Table for 5 Dinner Tickets & Priority Seating Placement -- Silver Page Ad in the Program Journal -- Logo Placement on Press Announcement & Social Media Branding Leading up to the Event and During the Event
Gold Society
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
1 VIP Table for 10 Dinner Tickets & Priority Seating Placement -- Gold Page Ad in the Program Journal -- Logo Placement on Press Announcement & Social Media Branding Leading up to the Event and During the Event -- Scholarship Ceremony Presenting Sponsor
Diamond Sponsor
$10,000
groupTicketCaption
NYPALC Gala Presenting Sponsor -- 1 VIP Table for 12 Dinner Tickets & Priority Seating Placement -- Gold Page Centerfold Ad in the Program Journal -- Logo Placement on Press Announcement & Social Media Branding Leading up to the Event and During the Event -- Co-branded step and repeat
Back Cover
$1,500
Journal Ad -- Does not include entry to gala
Inside Back Cover
$1,000
Journal Ad -- Does not include entry to gala
Inside Front Cover
$1,000
Journal Ad -- Does not include entry to gala
Gold Page
$500
Journal Ad -- does not include entry to gala
Silver Page
$400
Journal Ad -- does not include entry to gala
Full Page
$300
Journal Ad -- Does not include entry to gala
Half Page
$200
Journal Ad -- Does not include entry to gala
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing