2024 Pride Gala

The Presenting Sponsor will be the only business of their kind advertising at the Gala. The sponsor will receive 2 complimentary tickets and the opportunity to speak at the event. We will also promote the business on social media, via email, and on our sponsor board at the event. The sponsor will receive their 2025 Rainbow Page membership at no cost.
The Presenting Sponsor will be the only business of their kind advertising at the Gala. The sponsor will receive 2 complimentary tickets and the opportunity to speak at the event. We will also promote the business on social media, via email, and on our sponsor board at the event. The sponsor will receive their 2025 Rainbow Page membership at no cost.
Celebration Ally
$2,500
The Celebration Ally's business will be promoted on social media, via email, and on our sponsor board at the event. The sponsor will also receive their 2025 Rainbow Page membership at no cost.
The Celebration Ally's business will be promoted on social media, via email, and on our sponsor board at the event. The sponsor will also receive their 2025 Rainbow Page membership at no cost.
Rainbow Benefactor
$1,000
We will promote the Rainbow Benefactor's business on social media, via email, and on our sponsor board at the event. The sponsor will receive their 2025 Rainbow Page membership at a 50% discount.
We will promote the Rainbow Benefactor's business on social media, via email, and on our sponsor board at the event. The sponsor will receive their 2025 Rainbow Page membership at a 50% discount.
Pride Advocate
$500
The Pride Advocate's business will be promoted on social media and on our sponsor board at the event. The sponsor will receive their 2025 Rainbow Page membership at a 25% discount.
The Pride Advocate's business will be promoted on social media and on our sponsor board at the event. The sponsor will receive their 2025 Rainbow Page membership at a 25% discount.
Community Partner
$125
The Community Partner will donate a seat at the Gala to a member of the community who does not have the financial resources to attend. Business owners will receive 10% off their 2025 Rainbow Page membership.
The Community Partner will donate a seat at the Gala to a member of the community who does not have the financial resources to attend. Business owners will receive 10% off their 2025 Rainbow Page membership.