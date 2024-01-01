HYCBC - 2024 Membership Only With Assessment - Pay Online





Please use this from to select your membership type for the 2024 boating season. This form is only for members that DO NOT have a boat to be used at HYC and/or spouses of active members. Please complete one form for each member or spouse.





As announced, this year's membership fees include a $100 assessment to all members (except for honorary) to cover the cost of the kitchen remodel and the purchase of dock tops. The purchase allows us to replace damaged tops and provides for a few spares since purchasing in bulk offers significant savings to the club.





IMPORTANT: At checkout you will be prompted for a donation to Zeffy to support the system and cover credit card processing fees which are not passed on to HYC. By default, Zeffy will add 13%. Please feel free to customize this amount to 0 or a number you are comfortable with. Typically, most credit card processing fees are around 3%, and by supporting Zeffy, you help the club avoid having to absorb these fees.