AFCATCA Annual Convention 2026 - Oklahoma City, OK

TRANSPORTATION and LUNCH INCLUDED: Cost covers round trip transportation to Tinker AFB & The FAA Monroney Aeronautical Center. Departing 7:45 am from the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Oklahoma City Downtown/Bricktowntown (600 East Sheridan Avenue,

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 73104). After tour, motorcoach will depart at 5:00 pm and return to the hotel. *NO REFUNDS AFTER 7 August 2026