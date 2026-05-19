Air Force Cyberspace And Air Traffic Control Association

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Air Force Cyberspace And Air Traffic Control Association

About this event

AFCATCA Annual Convention 2026 - Oklahoma City, OK

600 E Sheridan Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73104, USA

Thur-Sat 20-22 Aug: AFCATCA Awards Banquet Plus Ticket item
Thur-Sat 20-22 Aug: AFCATCA Awards Banquet Plus Ticket
$140

PASS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING: Access to the hospitality suite on all 3 days, AFCATCA Annual Meeting & Missed Roll Call Breakfast on the morning of 22 August & the AFCATCA Awards Banquet. *NO REFUNDS AFTER 7 August 2026

Thur 20 Aug: TAFB and FAA Monroney Aeronautical Center Tour item
Thur 20 Aug: TAFB and FAA Monroney Aeronautical Center Tour
$60

TRANSPORTATION and LUNCH INCLUDED: Cost covers round trip transportation to Tinker AFB & The FAA Monroney Aeronautical Center. Departing 7:45 am from the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Oklahoma City Downtown/Bricktowntown (600 East Sheridan Avenue,

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 73104). After tour, motorcoach will depart at 5:00 pm and return to the hotel. *NO REFUNDS AFTER 7 August 2026

Fri 21 Aug: Gen Farman Golf Outing item
Fri 21 Aug: Gen Farman Golf Outing
Free

6:45 am:  Depart hotel for Tinker Golf Club (transportation and base access on your own) for those that would like to play.

PLEASE ADD THIS TO YOUR CART SO WE HAVE A GOOD HEAD COUNT!!


THIS EVENT IS NOT FREE: YOU WILL PAY ALL DUES AT THE CLUBHOUSE UPON ARRIVAL

Sat 22 Aug: AFCATCA Awards Banquet Only Ticket item
Sat 22 Aug: AFCATCA Awards Banquet Only Ticket
$75

5:00-6:00 pm: Cocktail Hour (cash bar) at hotel

6:00-9:00 pm: Dinner & Awards at hotel



This ticket is for the Awards Banquet only. The banquet is at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Oklahoma City Downtown/Bricktown (600 East Sheridan Avenue,

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 73104) *NO REFUNDS AFTER 7 Aug 2026

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