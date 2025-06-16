Air Force Cyberspace And Air Traffic Control Association

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Air Force Cyberspace And Air Traffic Control Association

About this event

AFCATCA Annual Convention 2025 - San Antonio, TX

11605 TX-151

San Antonio, TX 78251, USA

Thur-Sat 9-11 Oct: AFCATCA Awards Banquet Plus Ticket item
Thur-Sat 9-11 Oct: AFCATCA Awards Banquet Plus Ticket
$120

PASS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING: Access to the hospitality suite on all 3 days, AFCATCA Annual Meeting & Missed Roll Call Breakfast on the morning of 11 October & the AFCATCA Awards Banquet. *NO REFUNDS AFTER 6 SEPT 2025

Thur 9 Oct: Basic Military Training (BMT) Graduation item
Thur 9 Oct: Basic Military Training (BMT) Graduation
$25

TRANSPORTATION INCLUDED: Cost covers round trip transportation to BMT Graduation & Parade at Lackland Air Force Base. Departing 7:45 am from the Courtyard Marriott (11605 State Hwy 151, San Antonio, TX 78251). After event, motorcoach will depart parade field at 11:00 am and return to the Marriott no later than 11:30 am. *NO REFUNDS AFTER 6 SEPT 2025

Thur 9 Oct: Attend Basic Military Training (BMT) Graduation item
Thur 9 Oct: Attend Basic Military Training (BMT) Graduation
Free

TRANSPORTATION NOT INCLUDED: RSVP to attend BMT Graduation & Parade at Lackland Air Force Base. Events begin promptly at 9:00 am and end approximately 10:45 am

Thur 9 Oct: 688th & 67th Cyber Mission Brief item
Thur 9 Oct: 688th & 67th Cyber Mission Brief
$21

After returning from BMT graduation the 688th and 67th Cyber Wings will be providing the most updated mission brief from the tip of the spear. Presentation starts at 1230-1345. Cost covers refreshments and box lunch. *NO REFUNDS AFTER 6 SEPT 2025

Fri 10 Oct: Gen Farman Golf Tournament item
Fri 10 Oct: Gen Farman Golf Tournament
$40

Cost includes green fees and cart. Does not include transportation to the course, rental clubs, food or beverage. Please let us know if you need to carpool from the hotel or are willing to take riders (later in the form). *NO REFUNDS AFTER 6 SEPT 2025

Fri 10 Oct: Round-trip transportation to The Alamo item
Fri 10 Oct: Round-trip transportation to The Alamo
$25

Round-trip transportation to Downtown San Antonio and the Alamo. Departing from the Courtyard Marriott (11605 State Hwy 151, San Antonio, TX 78251) at 9:30 and returning to the hotel at 2:00 pm. *NO REFUNDS AFTER 6 SEPT 2025

Sat 11 Oct: AFCATCA Awards Banquet Only Ticket item
Sat 11 Oct: AFCATCA Awards Banquet Only Ticket
$66

This ticket is for the Awards Banquet only. The banquet is at the Courtyard Marriott (11605 State Hwy 151, San Antonio, TX 78251). Cash bar from 5-6pm, Dinner and Awards from 6-9pm *NO REFUNDS AFTER 6 SEPT 2025

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