AFCATCA Annual Convention 2025 - San Antonio, TX

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About this event
PASS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING: Access to the hospitality suite on all 3 days, AFCATCA Annual Meeting & Missed Roll Call Breakfast on the morning of 11 October & the AFCATCA Awards Banquet. *NO REFUNDS AFTER 6 SEPT 2025
TRANSPORTATION INCLUDED: Cost covers round trip transportation to BMT Graduation & Parade at Lackland Air Force Base. Departing 7:45 am from the Courtyard Marriott (11605 State Hwy 151, San Antonio, TX 78251). After event, motorcoach will depart parade field at 11:00 am and return to the Marriott no later than 11:30 am. *NO REFUNDS AFTER 6 SEPT 2025
TRANSPORTATION NOT INCLUDED: RSVP to attend BMT Graduation & Parade at Lackland Air Force Base. Events begin promptly at 9:00 am and end approximately 10:45 am
After returning from BMT graduation the 688th and 67th Cyber Wings will be providing the most updated mission brief from the tip of the spear. Presentation starts at 1230-1345. Cost covers refreshments and box lunch. *NO REFUNDS AFTER 6 SEPT 2025
Cost includes green fees and cart. Does not include transportation to the course, rental clubs, food or beverage. Please let us know if you need to carpool from the hotel or are willing to take riders (later in the form). *NO REFUNDS AFTER 6 SEPT 2025
Round-trip transportation to Downtown San Antonio and the Alamo. Departing from the Courtyard Marriott (11605 State Hwy 151, San Antonio, TX 78251) at 9:30 and returning to the hotel at 2:00 pm. *NO REFUNDS AFTER 6 SEPT 2025
This ticket is for the Awards Banquet only. The banquet is at the Courtyard Marriott (11605 State Hwy 151, San Antonio, TX 78251). Cash bar from 5-6pm, Dinner and Awards from 6-9pm *NO REFUNDS AFTER 6 SEPT 2025
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