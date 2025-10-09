AFCEA Central Texas Chapter Sponsorships

Charter Sponsor
$10,000

per year with 2 years commitment – Limit to only 3 companies

  • Recognition as a Charter Sponsor for the Central Texas Chapter
  • Company logo featured as a Charter Sponsor on the Chapter website for the first two years
  • Recognition at all events during the first year of the chapter (verbal acknowledgment + logo display)
  • Two complimentary tickets to inaugural and fall events (Oct 27th Tech Talk and Nov 24th CMMC Panel)
  • Early opportunity to reserve golf tournament sponsorship slots (Spring 2026)
  • Exclusive invitation to join speakers at the head table for inaugural year events
  • Additional Inaugural Event marketing by Capital Factory.


The Lonestar/Gold
$7,500

  • All Silver benefits plus:
  • Four complimentary tickets per event
  • Prominent logo placement at all events
  • Premium placement at the annual golf tournament (signage + reserved table)
  • Recognition as a Presenting Sponsor for one event of your choice (Tech Talk, Panel, or Golf Tournament)
The Frontier/Silver
$5,000

  • All Bronze benefits plus:
  • Two complimentary tickets per event
  • Logo placement on banners at major events
  • Recognition in the program for the annual golf tournament
  • Opportunity to introduce a speaker at one event
The Big Bend/Bronze
$2,500

  • Logo on Chapter website and event materials
  • One complimentary ticket per event (speaking events + golf tournament)
  • Verbal acknowledgment at all events
The Blue Bonnet/Small Business
$1,500

· Designed specifically for small businesses to have a voice in the chapter’s growth

· Company logo on Chapter website and event materials

· Recognition at all events (verbal acknowledgment + logo placement)

· One complimentary ticket to each event (Tech Talks, Panels, Golf Tournament)

· Access to small business networking highlights ( “Small Business Spotlight” at events)

Inaugural Golf Tournament Sponsorship
$5,000

· Recognized as a Presenting Sponsor for the inaugural AFCEA Central Texas Golf Tournament, with opportunity to deliver brief opening remarks

· Four complimentary player spots (or company team) with lunch, refreshments, and networking reception included

· Premium logo placement on tournament signage, welcome banner, event program, and digital marketing materials

· Exclusive hole sponsorship featuring your company signage and representatives on-site for direct engagement with players

· Recognition in all pre- and post-event communications including LinkedIn, chapter website, and email announcements

· Invitation to join speakers and chapter leadership at the VIP reception and awards ceremony

