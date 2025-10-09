AFCEA Central Texas Chapter Sponsorships

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
per year with 2 years commitment – Limit to only 3 companies
· Designed specifically for small businesses to have a voice in the chapter’s growth
· Company logo on Chapter website and event materials
· Recognition at all events (verbal acknowledgment + logo placement)
· One complimentary ticket to each event (Tech Talks, Panels, Golf Tournament)
· Access to small business networking highlights ( “Small Business Spotlight” at events)
· Recognized as a Presenting Sponsor for the inaugural AFCEA Central Texas Golf Tournament, with opportunity to deliver brief opening remarks
· Four complimentary player spots (or company team) with lunch, refreshments, and networking reception included
· Premium logo placement on tournament signage, welcome banner, event program, and digital marketing materials
· Exclusive hole sponsorship featuring your company signage and representatives on-site for direct engagement with players
· Recognition in all pre- and post-event communications including LinkedIn, chapter website, and email announcements
· Invitation to join speakers and chapter leadership at the VIP reception and awards ceremony
