AFCEA-Central Texas Chapter

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AFCEA-Central Texas Chapter

About this event

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AFCEA CTX Golf Tournament

3400 Crystal Falls Pkwy

Leander, TX 78641, USA

Gov/DoW/Military - Foursome
$300

Reserved for active-duty military, government civilians, and DoW personnel. Includes one foursome in the tournament with 2 golf carts, and access to all tournament activities.

Gov/DoW/Military - Single
$80

Reserved for active-duty military, government civilians, and DoW personnel. Includes tournament entry for one player with shared golf cart, and access to all tournament activities.

Industry Partner - Foursome
$350

Includes tournament entry for four players from industry partners. Registration includes 2 golf carts, range access, and participation in all tournament activities. A great opportunity to network with government, military, and fellow industry professionals.

Industry Partner - Single
$100

Includes tournament entry for one player from an industry partner. Registration includes shared golf cart, range access, and participation in all tournament activities. A great opportunity to connect with government, military, and fellow industry professionals.

Tournament Sponsor
$8,000

Showcase your organization as a premier supporter of the Inaugural AFCEA CTX Golf Tournament. Sponsorship includes one foursome, banner placement at the event, and recognition across tournament marketing and communications.

19th Hole Social & Awards Presentation
$7,500

Sponsor the 19th Hole Social and Awards Presentation, where players gather after the tournament to network and celebrate the day’s winners. Sponsorship includes one foursome in the tournament and recognition during the social and awards presentation.

Player Hospitality Sponsor
$5,000

Support player hospitality during the tournament by sponsoring food and refreshments for participants. Sponsorship includes recognition at player hospitality areas, acknowledgement in tournament materials, and one foursome in the tournament.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsor one of the beverage carts serving players throughout the course during the tournament. Sponsorship includes recognition on the beverage cart and in tournament materials, along with one foursome in the tournament.

Tournament Contest
$1,750

Sponsor one of the tournament’s Closest to the Pin or Longest Drive contests. Your organization will receive recognition at the contest hole and in tournament materials.

Hole Sponsor
$750

Sponsor a hole on the course and showcase your organization to all tournament participants. Sponsorship includes signage at one hole and recognition in tournament materials.

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