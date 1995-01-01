HOMEGROWN SHAKESPEARE:

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Directed by Jessica Irons





Shakespeare never looked so sustainable! Earth conscious actors agree to participate in a theatrical feat for the planet. Forbidden to rehearse with one another, each actor must craft their own character, costume, and props in the privacy of their own home with sustainability in mind. Nothing can be purchased. Use of recycled materials is encouraged. Coming together for the first time on the weekend of the show, these actors perform onstage in front of a live audience. NO HOLDS BARD!





Recommended for ages 8 and up.





July 20th at 4pm and 7pm

July 21st at 4 and 7pm

Bethany Arts Community, Ossining (INDOORS)

Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Please come early to explore the grounds and galleries at Bethany Arts Community. Concessions will be available for purchase.





The show runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.







Tickets: $20 seniors and students/$25 general admission

10% of ticket sales go to Groundwork Hudson Valley, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating sustainable environmental change in urban neighborhoods through community based partnerships.

Here is more information ...