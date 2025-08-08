AFDAN Wealth Academy

Stocks 101: The Real-World Beginner’s Guide to Stocks item
$197

🎓 Perfect for absolute beginners.
This live session is for people who want real knowledge, not hype — and don’t want to waste hours trying to piece it all together from random YouTube videos.

We’ll break down:

  • What a stock actually is
  • How the market really works
  • How people make (and lose) money
  • Different account types you can open to start trading
  • What to avoid as a beginner
  • How to start — even with just $100

🧩 Event Format:

  • Live Zoom Session (60–75 mins)
  • ✅ Grouped for beginners — no tech background needed
  • ✅ Real-time Q&A + examples you can follow
Crypto 101: The Real-World Beginner’s Guide to Crypto item
$197

🎓 Perfect for absolute beginners.
This is a live Zoom session made for beginners who want to understand what crypto really is, how it works, and how people are using it to build, invest, or just keep up in a changing world.

No hype. No jargon. No get-rich-quick talk.

Just clear, practical info you can actually use — even if you've never touched a crypto wallet in your life.
🧾 What You'll Learn:

  • What crypto actually is (without the buzzwords)
  • The difference between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins
  • What it means to “own” crypto and how wallets work
  • How people make (and lose) money with it
  • How to buy, sell, or trade crypto — safely
  • What scams to avoid and how to not get wrecked
  • How to get started with as little as $100

🧩 Event Format:

  • Live Zoom Session (60–75 mins)
  • ✅ Grouped for beginners — no tech background needed
  • ✅ Real-time Q&A + examples you can follow
Retirement 101: The Real-World Beginner’s Guide item
$197

🎓 Perfect for absolute beginners.
This a live Zoom session made for people starting from scratch who want to understand how retirement really works, what options exist, and how to start preparing now — no matter your age or income.

We’ll cut through the confusing financial jargon and show you the simple steps to set yourself up for a future you control.

🧾 What You'll Learn:

  • What retirement actually means in real life (not just what you see on ads)
  • The main retirement account types (401(k), IRA, Roth IRA, etc.) and how they work
  • How to take advantage of free money through employer matches
  • How much you really need to retire comfortably
  • How to start even if you have debt or limited income
  • Common retirement planning mistakes to avoid
  • Simple action steps to get moving today

👥 Who This Is For:

  • You have no retirement plan and don’t know where to start
  • You want to retire earlier or with more financial security
  • You’re ready to take control of your financial future

🧩 Event Format:

  • Live Zoom Session (60–75 mins)
  • ✅ Beginner-focused — no prior knowledge needed
  • ✅ Real-time Q&A so you leave with answers

🚫 No Hype. No Overcomplication. Just Clear Steps.

We’re not selling you a dream — and we don’t guarantee results. We give you the tools and show you how to use them. What you build with them is up to you.

🎟️ Seats are limited to 10 people per class.
First come, first served — reserve your spot now.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!