AFDVI BOARD MEMBERSHIP 2025

Membership
$2,500

Includes: $1.000/annual board member yearly clinic support $1,000/2025 Gala sponsorship; name will appear in Gala program $500/annual endowment Access to library of recorded CE and past programs Mentorship with other members

Membership + Clinic Volunteeer
$2,860

Includes: $1.000/annual board member yearly clinic support $1,000/2025 Gala sponsorship; name will appear in Gala program $500/annual endowment One Week Volunteer at the DVI Clinic Access to library of recorded CE and past programs Mentorship with other members

