45th Anniversary Celebration of AFDVI/DVI

Treatment for Children and At-Risk Youth
Provides a comprehensive dental exam, including x-rays, oral health assessment, and take-home hygiene supplies to vulnerable children.
1 Ticket
Journal: General Listing
Basic Dental Treatment for One Patient
$360
Treatment for Migrant and New Immigrant Communities
Covers essential treatments like fillings, extractions, and preventive care for underserved populations, including migrants from Africa, new immigrants from Ethiopia, and low income populations from various communities.
1 Ticket
Journal: Eighth Page Ad
Complete Treatment for a Child at Risk
$720
Treatment for Children and At-Risk Youth
Supports a full course of dental treatments and oral health education for a child in need.
1 Ticket
Journal: Quarter Page Ad
A New Smile for a Senior Patient
$1,200
Dental Care for Holocaust Survivors and the Elderly
Funds comprehensive treatments, including dentures or repairs, restoring dignity and smiles for elderly patients and Holocaust survivors.
1 Ticket
Journal: Half Page Ad
Emergency Treatments for 6 Lone Soldiers
$1,800
Lone Soldiers Dental Care
Provides emergency dental care for 6 lone soldiers or reservists through DVI’s dedicated weekly clinic for IDF soldiers.
1 Ticket
Journal: Full Page Ad
Urgent Care for 12 Lone Soldiers
$3,600
Lone Soldiers Dental Care
Provides critical dental care for 12 lone soldiers pre-enlistment soldiers, discharged soldiers and reservists, ensuring they remain healthy during challenging times.
2 Tickets
Journal: Full Page Bronze Ad
One Month of "Dental Shield" Project Support
$5,000
Dental Shield Project
Supports one month of urgent care for IDF soldiers, reservists, and displaced families, providing immediate relief and essential treatment.
5 Tickets
Journal: Full Page Silver Ad
Dental Treatments for 35 Lone Soldiers
$10,000
Lone Soldiers Dental Care
Provides critical dental care for 35 lone soldiers pre-enlistment soldiers, discharged soldiers and reservists, ensuring they remain healthy during challenging times.
10 Tickets
Journal: Full Page Gold Ad
Highlighted and thanked visually at the Gala
Support for Clinic Renovation
$25,000
Contributes to modernizing treatment rooms, improving accessibility, and creating a more welcoming environment for patients, volunteers, and staff.
20 Tickets
Journal: Full Page Platinum Ad
Highlighted and thanked visually at the Gala
Featured on DVI Wall of Honor
Opportunity for introduction at the Gala
Full Operation of the DVI Clinic for One Month
$50,000
Fully funds the clinic’s operational costs for one month, ensuring ongoing treatment, supplies, and care for all patients.
25 Tickets
Journal: Full Page Diamond Ad
Highlighted and thanked visually at the Gala
Featured on DVI Wall of Honor
Opportunity for introduction at the Gala
