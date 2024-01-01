Pink Party 2024

The PINK party was the talk of the town last year and definitely, an event you won't want to miss!





We are back again and can't wait to party under the stars with you and raise funds for terminal cancer patients and their families in our local communities! Last year was a HUGE success and we were able to raise over $70,000 because of support from people like you!





Come in your best PINK and WHITE attire and enjoy an evening of laughter and fun at the historic Burrage Mansion!



As the evening goes on, you will get the chance to enjoy some of the most amazing food that Redlands has to offer. After eating, we have some other surprises planned, you can dance the night away, check out the opportunity baskets and make a bid on some great silent auction items!