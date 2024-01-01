2024 JUNETEENTH SCHOLARSHIP GOLF OUTING

Join us for our Annual Juneteenth Scholarship Golf Outing hosted by us, the 100 Black Men of Coastal NC!
The 100 Black Men of Coastal North Carolina is a non-profit organization mentoring youth.
Wednesday, June 19th ~ 8:00 a.m. Registration | 9:00 a.m. Shotgun Start
River Landing Golf Course
109 Paddlewheel Dr.
Wallace, NC 28466
$500 per foursome | $125 per player
SPONSORSHIPS: Platinum - $2,000 | Gold - $1,500 | Silver - $800 | Bronze - $600�Hole Sponsor - $100
For questions, contact Lee Edwards at: [email protected]