Logo
100 Black Men of Coastal NC
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

2024 JUNETEENTH SCHOLARSHIP GOLF OUTING

109 Paddlewheel Dr, Wallace, NC 28466, USA

Join us for our Annual Juneteenth Scholarship Golf Outing hosted by us, the 100 Black Men of Coastal NC!

The 100 Black Men of Coastal North Carolina is a non-profit organization mentoring youth.


Wednesday, June 19th ~ 8:00 a.m. Registration | 9:00 a.m. Shotgun Start 

River Landing Golf Course

109 Paddlewheel Dr.

Wallace, NC 28466

$500 per foursome | $125 per player

SPONSORSHIPS: Platinum - $2,000 | Gold - $1,500 | Silver - $800 | Bronze - $600Hole Sponsor - $100 


For questions, contact Lee Edwards at: [email protected]

Free forms by