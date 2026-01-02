Northern California Reined Cow Horse Association

Hosted by

Northern California Reined Cow Horse Association

About this event

Affiliate #1 Stall & RV Reservations March 6 & 7, 2026

2655 Everett Freeman Way

Corning, CA 96021, USA

Stall - 1 Night Only - After 03/03/2026
$90

Stall
1 Nights Only
Bag of Shavings

$65 Before March 3, 2026
+$25 late fee after March 3rd.

Stall - 2 Nights - After 03/03/2026
$130

Stall
2 Nights Only
2 Bag of Shavings
$130 Before March 3rd
+$25 late fee after March 3rd

Stall - 3 Nights - After 03/03/2026
$175

Stall
Nights Only
2 Bag of Shavings
$175 Before March 3rd
+$25 late fee after March 3rd

Stall - 4 Nights After 10/21/2025
$220

Stall
4 Nights Only
2 Bag of Shavings
$220 Before March 3rd
+$25 late fee after March 3rd

RV Reservation (Per Night) After 03/03/2026
$75

RV Reservation - Per night
$50 Before March 3rd

$25 late fee after March 3rd

Tack Stall - Wednesday-Sunday
$120

Tack Stall - Full Show (Wednesday March 4 - 9th)

Shavings - 1 Bag
$15

1 Bag of Shavings
No Outside Shavings

Haul In Fee (Per Day) If no stall is reserved.
$25

Haul In Fee (Per Day)
A haul in fee is only required for horses not staying on the grounds.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!