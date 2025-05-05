Affiliate HUB Tier 2 Services

Fractional CFO/COO Consultation
free

Free initial consultation to determine next steps for your company's financial planning.

Bookkeeping Services Consultation
free

Consultation and a proposal for services after reviewing the business activity either in an existing QuickBooks Online account or using banking statements.

QuickBooks Diagnostic Review
free

Complimentary QuickBooks Diagnostic Review for any existing QuickBooks online account to provide feedback on how the account is being used and the accuracy of the reporting.

Capabilities Statement (.pdf)
free

Free capabilities statement, professionally designed and formatted to showcase your company's qualifications, skills, and past project history.

Estimating Services (1-Hour)
$75

Assistance estimating projects, learning to read blueprints and specifications,

Fractional CFO/COO Services (1-Hour)
$93.75

Tailored guidance based on your business goals and objectives. Estimated hours will vary based on the complexity of the situation and team engagement. Services available in English and Español (intermediate level).

Business Legal Support (1-Hour)
$150

From launching your business to managing contracts, navigating regulatory requirements, and resolving disputes, we are here to support your business at every stage.

Accounting Services (1-Hour)
$150

Spend one hour with a certified accountant, ask questions about your business, and get financial and accounting advice from a professional.

Marketing Services (1-Hour)
$48.75

Includes graphic design for digital and print, social media account set-up and management, email marketing, and digital branding.

Bookkeeping Services (1-Hour)
$41.25

Monthly bookkeeping, recording all transactions in QuickBooks, reconciling accounts, providing financial reports, and meeting to review reports together.

Business Consulting Services (1-Hour)
$150

Specialized business consulting services for construction companies. We offer help with strategy, marketing, sales, estimating, and operations efficiency. We help you solve your construction business challenges.

Safety Consulting Services (1-Hour)
$67.50

Site safety inspections with detailed reports; Representation (MIOSHA, clients, etc.); Safety program strategic planning; Equipment inspections (fall protection, fire extinguishers, etc.); Accident/incident investigations; documentation/administrative needs

Virtual Administrative Assistance (1-Hour)
$22.50

Need a flexible solution for your business administration needs? Enjoy the freedom to choose the exact number of hours you need, without being tied to fixed packages. Maximize cost-effectiveness and adaptability, empowering your business to optimize productivity on your own terms.

Website Development
$1,350

Design and development of company-branded, multi-page website to showcase your business's story, project portfolio, and make it easy for potential clients and customers to find and reach you online. Includes SSL certificate and domain registration.

Business Branding / Logo Design
$506.25

Start your new construction business on the right foot with a professionally-designed logo, branding guidelines, color palettes, font pairings, and more to create a cohesive brand identity.

Social Media Management (Monthly)
$375

Creation of a relevant social media strategy to include a monthly calendar based on your industry and activities, 3-4 posts/month, monitoring, and reputation management. This is a monthly cost.

Safety Manual
$93.75

Company-specific, written-for-you safety manual.

Site-Specific Safety Plan
$33.75

Can include Fall Protection, Crane, Job Hazard Analysis, etc.

CPR / First Aid / AED Training
$45

CPR, First Aid, and AED training for one individual.

Forklift Operator Certification
$45

Forklift Operator Certification is for one individual.

MEWP Operator Certification
$45

MEWP (boom, scissor lift) Operator Certification is for one individual.

Operator Certification Combined Class
$75

The MEWP (boom, scissor lift) Operator Certification and Forklift Operator Certification combined class is for one individual.

Fall Protection Training
$300

Fall protection training for your team.

Builders Exchange of Michigan Standard Membership
$247.50

Standard membership includes access to the BX planroom and project updates. For a pro-rated price, contact BX directly at [email protected]

Guilde Platform Subscription
$675

Guilde is a mobile estimating platform built on local, real-time cost data. We empower contractors to innovate their estimating and bidding process with world-class technology. Guilde supercharges your workflows through data-backed estimating at the heart of your company to increase productivity across your administrative, sales, operations, and field teams—automatically and with the power of AI.

