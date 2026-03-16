MCCE Co-Operative Learning

Offered by

MCCE Co-Operative Learning

About the memberships

Affiliate Sponsor Program

Platinum Sponsor
$500

No expiration

Fund a 6-10 week course for up to 35 learners. Your sponsorship means there will be NO out-of-pocket costs to students that may limit accessibility.

Gold Sponsor
$250

No expiration

Fund a multi-day (3-5) workshop for up to 35 students and their parents.

Silver Sponsor
$100

No expiration

Fund a one-day educational event for up to 35 participants. Your donation means that this event will be FREE to the people who need it most.

Add a donation for MCCE Co-Operative Learning

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