Affiliate Sponsor Program

About the memberships
No expiration
Fund a 6-10 week course for up to 35 learners. Your sponsorship means there will be NO out-of-pocket costs to students that may limit accessibility.
No expiration
Fund a multi-day (3-5) workshop for up to 35 students and their parents.
No expiration
Fund a one-day educational event for up to 35 participants. Your donation means that this event will be FREE to the people who need it most.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!