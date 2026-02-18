Convening Day of Action: Community Research for Liberation

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket provides registration for:
Community Research for Liberation National Convening
Date: Friday, June 12th, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Westminster Hall, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
Included with this ticket are all the speakers and sessions, as well as coffee, tea, water, juices, breakfast, and lunch. No alcohol will be served.
T-shirts will be available for pickup at the Convening registration table.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!