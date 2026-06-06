Chase Home Inc

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Chase Home Inc

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Sales open on Jun 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM

2026 Affordable Housing Symposium Sponsorships

$10,000+ Platinum Sponsor item
$10,000+ Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Official Introduction and Thank You at Opening Welcome by Keynote Speaker.

Company logo featured on Event Screen during all Symposium Panel Sessions.


Company logo is included in Printed Program, Social Media and Event Website.


Dedicated Sponsorship Table for Marketing Materials.


Your Logo Custom Branded on Official Symposium Attendee Tote Bags.


8 Company Registrations.

$5,000+ Diamond Sponsor item
$5,000+ Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

Official Thank you at Opening Welcome Time.


Company logo featured on Event Screen during all Symposium Panel Sessions.

Company logo is included in Printed Program, Social Media and Event Website.


Identify as Sponsor for one Panel Presentation.


Dedicated Sponsorship Table for Marketing Materials.


Your Swag in Our Bag (Symposium Tote Bag with your Brand Materials).


5 Company Registration

$2,500+ Gold Presenter Sponsor item
$2,500+ Gold Presenter Sponsor
$2,500

Opening Welcome Recognition.


Exclusive Sponsorship of a Symposium Panel Presentation, Workshop or Breakfast.

Company logo is included in Printed Program, Social Media and Event Website.

Dedicated Sponsorship Table for Marketing Materials.


Your Swag in Our Bag (Symposium Tote Bag with your Brand Materials).

3 Company Registrations

$1,000+ Silver Sponsor item
$1,000+ Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Official recognition at the Symposium.


Company logo is included in Printed Program, Social Media and Event Website.


Your Swag in Our Bag (Symposium Tote Bag with your Brand Materials).


2 Company Registration.

$500+ Bronze Sponsor item
$500+ Bronze Sponsor
$500

Company logo is included in Printed Program, Social Media and Event Website.


Your Swag in Our Bag (Symposium Tote Bag with your Brand Materials).


2 Company Registration.

$250+ Coalition & Advocacy Sponsor item
$250+ Coalition & Advocacy Sponsor
$250

Workshop Table Sponsor.


Name and Logo printed on Luncheon/Advocacy Workshop Table Tent.


Name recognition in Printed Program, Social Media and Event Website.


2 Coalition & Advocate Registrations.

$100+ Friend Sponsor item
$100+ Friend Sponsor
$100

Name recognition in Printed Program, Social Media and Event Website.


1 Friend Sponsor Registration.

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