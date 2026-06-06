2026 Affordable Housing Symposium Sponsorships

About this shop
Official Introduction and Thank You at Opening Welcome by Keynote Speaker.
Company logo featured on Event Screen during all Symposium Panel Sessions.
Company logo is included in Printed Program, Social Media and Event Website.
Dedicated Sponsorship Table for Marketing Materials.
Your Logo Custom Branded on Official Symposium Attendee Tote Bags.
8 Company Registrations.
Official Thank you at Opening Welcome Time.
Company logo featured on Event Screen during all Symposium Panel Sessions.
Company logo is included in Printed Program, Social Media and Event Website.
Identify as Sponsor for one Panel Presentation.
Dedicated Sponsorship Table for Marketing Materials.
Your Swag in Our Bag (Symposium Tote Bag with your Brand Materials).
5 Company Registration
Opening Welcome Recognition.
Exclusive Sponsorship of a Symposium Panel Presentation, Workshop or Breakfast.
Company logo is included in Printed Program, Social Media and Event Website.
Dedicated Sponsorship Table for Marketing Materials.
Your Swag in Our Bag (Symposium Tote Bag with your Brand Materials).
3 Company Registrations
Official recognition at the Symposium.
Company logo is included in Printed Program, Social Media and Event Website.
Your Swag in Our Bag (Symposium Tote Bag with your Brand Materials).
2 Company Registration.
Company logo is included in Printed Program, Social Media and Event Website.
Your Swag in Our Bag (Symposium Tote Bag with your Brand Materials).
2 Company Registration.
Workshop Table Sponsor.
Name and Logo printed on Luncheon/Advocacy Workshop Table Tent.
Name recognition in Printed Program, Social Media and Event Website.
2 Coalition & Advocate Registrations.
Name recognition in Printed Program, Social Media and Event Website.
1 Friend Sponsor Registration.
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